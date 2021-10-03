CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns' Rashard Higgins: Paces pass catchers in Week 4 win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Higgins brought in four of seven targets for 63 yards in the Browns' 14-7 win over the Vikings on Sunday. Higgins drew even with Odell Beckham for the team lead in targets while pacing the Browns in both receptions and receiving yards on a lackluster day for the passing game overall. The veteran slot man has done a serviceable job filling in for Jarvis Landry (IR-knee) as the de facto No. 2 receiver over the last two games, posting a 6-87 line on nine targets in the pair of contests. Higgins still projects for modest fantasy value on a week-to-week basis in the run-heavy Browns attack, but he'll look to continue contributing in a Week 5 road matchup against the Chargers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 5: Cardinals crush 49ers; Steelers stop bleeding; Browns win thriller

The Week 5 schedule features a pair of high-profile playoff rematches from last season, and a potential thriller on the West Coast on Sunday afternoon. The Rams and Seahawks meet on Thursday Night Football in a rematch of last year’s NFC first-round matchup. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite on the road, and it is Matthew Stafford’s chance to get his first victory at Seattle as a starting quarterback.
NFL
chatsports.com

3 big takeaways from Cleveland Browns Week 3 win

The Cleveland Browns easily beat the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Here are three big takeaways from their second win of the season. Suddenly, winning is expected when the Cleveland Browns take the field, and the players suiting up for them have not been disappointing. Following a narrow defeat in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Why Week 4 vs. the Browns is a must-win game for the Vikings

While it’s only Week 4 of the NFL season, a win for the Minnesota Vikings over the Cleveland Browns this weekend would go a long way for their playoff hopes. The Minnesota Vikings find themselves at home this weekend against the Cleveland Browns, and while Cleveland is a team that seems destined for a playoff berth this season, the Vikings find themselves in a less than favorable situation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Catchers#Pacing#American Football#Vikings#Chargers
CBS Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb: Workmanlike effort in Week 3 win

Chubb rushed 22 times for 84 yards in the Browns' 26-6 win over the Bears on Sunday. It was about as vanilla a stat line as one will see from Chubb in a game where he put up a solid day on the ground, as the star running back is often good for a score. However, backfield mate Kareem Hunt was the more efficient of the two Sunday, posting 155 total yards and a rushing TD while Chubb failed to draw a target for the first time all season. Chubb's solid, albeit unremarkable, Week 3 stat line aside, he'll look to make up for his first touchdown-less game of the season in a Week 4 road matchup with the Vikings.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Studs and duds vs. Bears in Week 3 win

The Cleveland Browns improved to 2-1 on the season with a win over the Chicago Bears. Here are the studs and duds from the Week 3 win. After another slow start, the Cleveland Browns were able to get things rolling as they wound up knocking off the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' David Njoku: Catches two passes in win

Njoku caught two of two targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Vikings. After a Week 1 explosion for 76 yards and two catches of more than 20 yards, Njoku has just four catches for 35 yards the following three weeks. That opening week should be viewed as an outlier, as Cleveland and Kansas City hooked up in a shootout. The Browns' preferred course of operation is what they featured Weeks 2 through 4 -- a run-happy offense that throws when it has to, or to keep defenses from keying on running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Njoku and fellow backup tight end Harrison Bryant are tied at 10 targets through four weeks, although Njoku consistently has led in snaps.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

News And Notes From Browns’ Week 3 Win Over Bears

The Cleveland Browns scored a big win over the Chicago Bears in their Week 3 game. The final score was 26-6. There were nerve wracking moments in the first quarter that I talk about in my game summary. Thankfully, they were temporary, and the game was not determined or defined...
NFL
Morning Journal

Browns prioritizing improving pass rush

The Browns have allowed 54 points in two games. Opponents are converting on third down 63 percent of the time (17 of 27) and they have three sacks — only one by Myles Garrett, whose goal remains to be Defensive Player of the Year. So what gives?. “It’s the NFL,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Baker Mayfield: So-so effort in Week 3 win

Mayfield completed 19 of 31 passes for 246 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Browns' 26-6 win over the Bears on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 31 yards. While Mayfield's final numbers were certainly acceptable from a fantasy perspective and he didn't commit any turnovers,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Demetric Felton: Passing WRs as target

Felton caught two of two targets for 12 yards and returned five punts for 25 yards in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Vikings. Felton has been limited to just 20 offensive snaps through four games, but the Browns tend to look his way when he enters a game. He's been targeted seven times in those 20 snaps. Felton out-targeted wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz on Sunday and has more combined targets than either wideout over the last three weeks.
NFL
spectrumnews1.com

While breaking team record, Browns' Garrett wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was named the AFC’s Week 3 Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance in Cleveland’s 26-6 win over Chicago. Garrett’s defensive performance helped keep the Bears out of the end zone. With 4.5 sacks, Garrett set the club record for...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 4 injuries: Bengals' Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates out Thursday vs. Jaguars; Dalvin Cook returns

Injuries are beginning to mount as we continue to push forward through the regular season. Some teams are dealing with quarterback injuries such as the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, while others have problems on defense. Below, we will examine all midweek injury reports around the NFL, and provide the final injury report for "Thursday Night Football." If you are wondering about a player's status in Week 4, this is the place to be.
NFL
whbc.com

Defense Dominates Again For Browns In Win

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings is hit as he passes the ball during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) A second great defensive...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns instant reactions: Defense holds off Vikings in Week 4 win

The Cleveland Browns and their defense came to play for a second Sunday in a row as they shut down the Vikings offense for their third win in a row. Many storylines headed into the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings game today including the fact that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was headed back to familiar territory where he’d been an assistant coach with the Vikings for many years prior. Well, that familiarity seemed to help as the Browns hung on and won 14-7.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy