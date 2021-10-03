Browns' Rashard Higgins: Paces pass catchers in Week 4 win
Higgins brought in four of seven targets for 63 yards in the Browns' 14-7 win over the Vikings on Sunday. Higgins drew even with Odell Beckham for the team lead in targets while pacing the Browns in both receptions and receiving yards on a lackluster day for the passing game overall. The veteran slot man has done a serviceable job filling in for Jarvis Landry (IR-knee) as the de facto No. 2 receiver over the last two games, posting a 6-87 line on nine targets in the pair of contests. Higgins still projects for modest fantasy value on a week-to-week basis in the run-heavy Browns attack, but he'll look to continue contributing in a Week 5 road matchup against the Chargers.www.cbssports.com
