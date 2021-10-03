Browns' Rashard Higgins: Paces pass catchers in Week 4 win

Njoku caught two of two targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Vikings. After a Week 1 explosion for 76 yards and two catches of more than 20 yards, Njoku has just four catches for 35 yards the following three weeks. That opening week should be viewed as an outlier, as Cleveland and Kansas City hooked up in a shootout. The Browns' preferred course of operation is what they featured Weeks 2 through 4 -- a run-happy offense that throws when it has to, or to keep defenses from keying on running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Njoku and fellow backup tight end Harrison Bryant are tied at 10 targets through four weeks, although Njoku consistently has led in snaps.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO