Vikings' Alexander Mattison: More ground work than Cook in loss

Cook (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks. Last Sunday at Arizona, Cook powered through an injury, coming off and on the field throughout the second half. Afterward, coach Mike Zimmer noted that Cook dealt with a sprained ankle down the stretch, and the issue didn't allow him to practice during Week 3 prep, despite Zimmer relaying the running back "did some" work Friday, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Cook's availability took a turn for the worse as the weekend went on, with his questionable designation clearly an optimistic call from the team, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning he wasn't expected to suit up. With Cook's DNP now confirmed, Minnesota will turn to Alexander Mattison to lead the backfield, while Ameer Abdullah and fullback C.J. Ham are available for any reps that linger.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO