NFL

Vikings' Alexander Mattison: More ground work than Cook in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Mattison rushed 10 times for 20 yards and didn't draw a target in the Vikings' 14-7 loss to the Browns on Sunday. Dalvin Cook was active and logged nine carries along with six targets, so he was more involved overall than Mattison. However, Mattison did pace the duo in rushing workload, a development that may well have been tied to Cook playing on an ankle that still wasn't 100 percent after only a one-week absence. Mattison could well return to his more customary complementary role in a Week 5 home matchup versus the Lions.

