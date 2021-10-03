Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Four catches in Washington debut

Washington needs a lot of help, and it’s not just on a defense that has been lackluster so far this season. WR Curtis Samuel was a big signing during the offense and was supposed to help open up the offense, and pair with #1 receiver Terry McLaurin. Samuel suffered a groin injury during mini-camp, and has been dealing with that, along with a stint on the the Reserve/COVID-19, ever since. The team placed him on injured reserve to give him more time heal up.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO