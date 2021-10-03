Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Four catches in Washington debut
Samuel (groin) caught all four of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 34-30 win over Atlanta. Samuel didn't play a significant role in his first game for Washington after being activated off injured reserve. His four targets tied with Ricky Seals-Jones for third on the team behind Terry McLaurin (13) and J.D. McKissic (five). Samuel's versatility should earn him some touches on short passes, gadget plays and runs moving forward, but he's more of a supporting player rather than a go-to wideout of McLaurin's ilk.www.cbssports.com
