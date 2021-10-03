Whoopi Goldberg's 'Sister Act 3' Just Took a Huge Step in the Right Direction
Production for Sister Act 3 appears to finally be moving, slowly but surely. Deadline reports that Tim Federle has been tapped to direct the third installment of the popular musical film. Madhuri Shekar is writing the script for the movie, which stars The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg who is reprising her role as Deloris, a Las Vegas showgirl singer turned nun. As previously reported, Tyler Perry is producing the film, alongside Tom Leonardis.popculture.com
Comments / 5