Whoopi Goldberg's 'Sister Act 3' Just Took a Huge Step in the Right Direction

Whoopi Goldberg had quite the night at the Met Gala. This morning on The View, Goldberg relived the highs and lows of her evening, which included one very long trip up the stairs in a purple frock designed by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. While the gown may have been gorgeous, the longtime moderator reminded viewers that beauty is pain as she explained that she was barely able to get up from the table at the end of the event. "My body said, 'You're done. You're just finished,'" joked Goldberg.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO