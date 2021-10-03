CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg's 'Sister Act 3' Just Took a Huge Step in the Right Direction

By Brenda Alexander
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction for Sister Act 3 appears to finally be moving, slowly but surely. Deadline reports that Tim Federle has been tapped to direct the third installment of the popular musical film. Madhuri Shekar is writing the script for the movie, which stars The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg who is reprising her role as Deloris, a Las Vegas showgirl singer turned nun. As previously reported, Tyler Perry is producing the film, alongside Tom Leonardis.

Danielle Lillie
5d ago

except everyone who liked her hates her now. It'll be a huge flop

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg's Relationship History

Whoopi Goldberg's complicated relationship history began when she was a teenager experimenting with drugs. As she recalled to The Telegraph, ingesting as many "mind-altering substances" as possible was a "rite of passage" for her — one that almost derailed her life. "I was young, homeless and addicted to heroin," Goldberg said. "I dropped out of high school and into drugs."
Whoopi Goldberg
Tim Federle
Tyler Perry
How old is Whoopi Goldberg?

WHOOPI Goldberg is arguably one of the most famous faces in Hollywood. The actress got her start in the entertainment industry back in 1982 and has been nonstop ever since. Born as Caryn Elaine Johnson, Whoopi is famously known as an American actor, author, comedian, and television personality.
Whoopi Goldberg Relives Her Night at the Met Gala: My Body Was 'Done'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg had quite the night at the Met Gala. This morning on The View, Goldberg relived the highs and lows of her evening, which included one very long trip up the stairs in a purple frock designed by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. While the gown may have been gorgeous, the longtime moderator reminded viewers that beauty is pain as she explained that she was barely able to get up from the table at the end of the event. "My body said, 'You're done. You're just finished,'" joked Goldberg.
Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of 'Black National Anthem'

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both "The Star-Spangled Banner" and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
Whoopi Goldberg Unloads on Bill Maher: 'The Separation of Anthems is So Clear to Us'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. One week into The View's 25th season, Whoopi Goldberg continues to dazzle. On Monday, the longtime moderator unloaded on Bill Maher, who spent Friday's episode of Real Time complaining about "Lift Every Voice and Sing," long considered the Black national anthem, playing before the NFL opener last week. Goldberg insisted that the need for a Black national anthem is clear, as "the separation of the anthems has always been so clear to us," and she railed against Maher for dismissing the concerns of minorities as solely a product of "woke" society, saying, "I've never been asleep!"
Whoopi Goldberg Signs Epic Contract To Stay On 'The View'

The View hosts may come and go but Whoopi Goldberg is staying. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she has inked a deal to remain at the chatfest for four more seasons. The financial details are not public. The show, which was created by Barbara Walters, has been on air for...
Lifetime catches Whoopi Goldberg in Web

NEWS BRIEF: A+E Networks-owned US cablenet Lifetime has greenlit an original TV movie from exec producer Whoppi Goldberg, inspired by one of the first US cases of so-called sextortion. Caught in His Web stars Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming, NYPD Blue, The Real) as a detective who is determined to help...
The View co-host jumps to Whoopi Goldberg's defence after Barbara Corcoran makes comment about her weight

Businesswoman Barbara Corcoran has apologised after making a comment towards actress Whoopi Goldberg about her weight during an appearance on The View. Shark Tank star Corcoran made a remark during yesterday's broadcast of the show while talking about Emma Grede's inclusive denim brand, Good American. Grede will be the first black woman guest shark on the popular reality show, and created the denim brand with Khloé Kardashian. Grede previously worked with Kim Kardashian on shapewear brand Skims.
Barbara Corcoran Apologizes to Whoopi Goldberg for 'The View' Joke

Mea culpa. Barbara Corcoran apologized after she received backlash for a joke she made about Whoopi Goldberg during an appearance on The View. "I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I've known Whoopi for years," the Shark Tank star, 72, said in a Twitter video posted on Thursday, October 7. "I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry."
Sister Act 3 Recruits High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Creator to Direct

Tim Federle, creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set to direct Sister Act 3 along with Madhuri Shekar, writer of HBO's The Nevers and Blumhouse's Evil Eye. The long-rumored third installment sees Whoopi Goldberg return as Deloris, a nightclub singer who had to go into hiding in the first installment as a nun at a convent. Hijinks ensue, and her location ends up being jeopardized after she builds the convent choir up into a force to be reckoned with, and the notoriety that follows puts Deloris and the nuns in the media spotlight.
Tim Federle to direct Sister Act 3

Tim Federle has been tapped to direct the new 'Sister Act 3', which will see Whoopi Goldberg reprise the role of Deloris Van Cartier.
