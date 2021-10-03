Newton volleyball downs L-S at home tournament

Newton freshman Macy Lampe, right, blocks an attempt at the net by Lynnville-Sully sophomore Elise Alberts (17) and junior Abby Squires during the Cardinals' two-game sweep of the Hawks at Newton's home volleyball tournament on Saturday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Newton’s volleyball team had trouble closing out sets during its home tournament on Saturday.

The Cardinals played tough and even had a few leads during matches against Class 4A No. 15 Winterset, Ottumwa and Davis County but ended up with no wins to show for it.

Newton went 1-4 on the day with the lone win coming against Lynnville-Sully. The Hawks lost all five of their matches in straight sets.

Newton downed Lynnville-Sully 21-16, 21-12. The Cardinals went three sets with Ottumwa and 3A No. 11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont but the Bulldogs won 16-21, 21-14, 15-9 and the Rockets handed Newton a 21-19, 13-21, 15-9 defeat.

Davis County defeated Newton 21-19, 21-15 and Winterset swept the Cardinals 21-9, 21-14.

Newton senior Aurora Nehring, right, makes a play at the net against Lynnville-Sully on Saturday at Newton's home volleyball tournament on Saturday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

“We have to change our mindset,” Newton volleyball coach Heidi Woollums said. “Players can’t be satisfied with winning one set and then sitting back. Each player should want to make the play in crucial situations.

“We shouldn’t be looking for someone else to do the job. I’ve said it a million times. If each player does their job, it makes the game so much easier.”

Against L-S (5-21), Newton used a 14-1 run to take control of the first set. That stretch included three kills and a block by Aurora Nehring and a pair of aces by Delaney Woollums.

The Hawks rallied behind a kill and an ace from Lily Zylstra and a pair of kills by Aubree Arthur, but the Cardinals scored the final two points to close out the win.

In the second set, Newton went up 3-2 on a kill by Nehring and never trailed again. Emma Rogers delivered back-to-back kills and Audrey Rausch served up an ace to put Newton (6-18) in front 12-6.

Lynnville-Sully sophomore Paige James keeps the ball alive during the Hawks' two-set loss to Newton on Saturday at the Cardinals' home tournament. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The Hawks got as close as 15-11, but Newton ended the set and the match on a 6-1 run.

The Cardinals played the opening match without their best player, Kadance Ahn. Macy Lampe finished with 16 assists and two digs, Nehring had six kills and three blocks and Rogers tallied five kills.

Rausch collected two kills, eight digs and three aces, Delaney Woollums added three kills and three aces and Chloe Swank chipped in five digs and three aces. Emily Wermager finished with four digs and Hailey Sumpter served up two aces.

The Cardinals were 35-of-37 in serves with 11 aces. Delaney Woollums and Swank both served 9-of-9 and Sumpter was 7-of-7.

“Today was consistent with what our season has been,” Coach Woollums said. “We had high highs and low lows. I truly believe we could have come out of this tournament 4-1 today but were unable to string points together.”

For the Hawks, Elise Alberts tallied six assists and two digs, Arthur finished with four kills and Zylstra had two kills and four digs.

Alexy Conover had eight digs, Natalie Roberts finished with seven digs and Aliya James chipped in five digs. Jordan Spooner added four digs, Paige James put down two kills and Makayla Tice dished out two assists.

Newton freshman Delaney Woollums receives a serve during a match in the team's home tournament on Saturday. The Cardinals went 1-4 on the day. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The Hawks were 28-of-29 in serves with Spooner going 9-of-9 and Zylstra finishing 7-of-7.

Newton faced Winterset in the second round of the round-robin tournament.

The Cardinals played tough in the first half of the opening set and took a 9-8 lead on the state-ranked Huskies on a kill by Rogers. But Winterset (12-3) scored the final 13 points of the set to win 21-9.

In the second set, Newton led early but it was 10-all at one point and then the Cardinals fell behind 13-12.

The Huskies scored eight of the final 10 points to close out the win.

Lampe had six assists and three digs, Delaney Woollums added three kills and two digs and Nehring finished with two kills, two blocks and two digs.

Swank had five digs, Ahn tallied four digs, Wermager chipped in three digs and Sumpter added two digs. The Cardinals were 21-of-23 in serves.

Newton faced Davis County in the third round. The Cardinals led 8-2 in the first set but couldn’t maintain momentum as the Mustangs rallied to go in front 13-12.

Newton freshman Chloe Swank dives for the dig in the team's home tournament on Saturday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Newton led 19-17 at one point before losing the final four points of the set.

In the second set, Newton led 8-5 and 12-7 but lost the lead again. The Cardinals led 15-13, but Davis County (23-8) scored the final eight points to close out the match.

Lampe had six assists, two kills, two digs and three blocks, Ahn put down five kills and had four digs and Swank had five digs and three aces.

Wermager finished with three digs, Rogers put down two kills and Sumpter and Rausch each had two digs.

The Cardinals were 32-of-33 in serves with Swank going 11-of-11 and Ahn and Sumpter both serving 6-of-6.

Newton lost its first set 21-19 to state-ranked EBF (25-3) in their matchup.

In the second set, the Cardinals jumped out to a 7-0 lead and back-to-back points by Ahn made it 10-2. An ace by Swank and a tip kill by Ahn pushed the lead to 19-12 and they finished it off with ease to force a third set.

Lynnville-Sully senior Aliya James receives a serve during Newton's home tournament on Saturday. The Hawks went 0-5 on the day. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

EBF jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the final set and the Rockets pushed it to 9-4 before winning 15-9.

Ahn did all she could to lead her team to a win in the match, finishing with 17 kills, nine digs and two aces. Lampe also played well with 22 assists, two kills, two blocks and two digs.

“Kadance took control during set two and picked them apart,” Coach Woollums said.

Swank tallied nine digs and two aces, Rogers added four blocks and Nehring and Chloe Rorabaugh each put down a pair of kills.

The Cardinals served 43-of-46 in the match with Sumpter serving 14-of-14, Swank hitting on 7-of-7 and Lampe serving 6-of-6. Ahn was 8-of-9.

“Some of the other positives for us were Hailey Sumpter served fantastic today and Audrey Rausch passed well,” Coach Woollums said.

Newton had back-to-back three-set battles but Ottumwa (7-16) rallied from a deficit to win.

In the opening set, Newton led 10-3 on an ace by Swank and Ahn had kills that put her team in front 12-6, 19-16 and 20-16. A two-touch violation ended the first set.

Newton sophomore Kadance Ahn puts down a kill against Ottumwa during the Cardinals' home tournament on Saturday. Newton lost to the Bulldogs in three sets. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Ottumwa led 11-8 in the second set but Ahn put the Cards in front 13-12 with a kill. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs scored nine of the next 10 points to win the set.

Newton fell behind 5-0 in the third set and couldn’t recover. An ace by Lampe made it 9-6 but it was too little, too late for the Cardinals.

“We are 100 percent physically capable and have the skill set to get it done,” Coach Woollums said. “We have to believe we will get it done.”

Lampe had 19 assists and five digs, Ahn finished with 13 kills and four digs and Nehring tallied three kills and four digs.

Swank had six digs and three aces, Rausch served up six aces and Wermager and Sumpter had three and two digs, respectively.

The Cardinals served 39-of-42 in the match. Swank served 12-of-12 and Sumpter was 8-of-8.

Lynnville-Sully lost 21-9, 21-13 to Davis County. Alberts finished with five assists and two digs, Conover added two kills and five digs and Aliya James had five digs. Paige James put down three kills and Roberts had three digs.

The Hawks served 20-of-23 with Alberts and Conover both serving 5-of-5.

EBF downed L-S 21-11, 21-7. Aliya James had eight digs, Alberts dished out four assists, Conover put down two kills and Roberts added two digs. The Hawks were 10-of-16 in serves.

Ottumwa defeated the Hawks 21-12, 21-10. Alberts finished with eight assists and three digs, Roberts had four digs and two aces and Abby Squires put down four kills.

Conover had six digs, Aliya James had five digs, Spooner finished with three digs and Arthur put down two kills. The Hawks were 24-of-26 in serves with Aliya James going 5-of-5.

Winterset downed L-S 21-5, 21-9. Alberts had three assists and three digs, Aliya James tallied six digs and Roberts finished with five digs. Conover added two kills.