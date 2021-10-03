CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston, CT

Tri Town Trail opens with a fun run

By Sarah Gordon
The Day
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipants in a fun run move through the northern section of the Tri Town Trail at Preston Community Park Sunday October 3, 2021. The event, which featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and other activities, opened the 4.2-mile path for hikers and runners. The path with a trailhead on Route 117 has been unofficially open for about a year but recent improvements including bridges have been made. The Tri-Town Trail Association's long term goal is to connect the trail, and others along the way, to Bluff Point State Park in Groton.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Groton, CT
Lifestyle
City
Preston, CT
Reuters

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to end a government crisis after his coalition partner said he was unfit for office because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied the demand by...
EUROPE
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Run#Tri#Bluff Point State Park
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy