Watch: Marquise Brown makes incredible catch on 49-yard touchdown reception

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens had a rough start to their Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos, as they struggled to get much of anything positive going during the first quarter. However, they responded in a big way during the second quarter, with one of the best plays of the day coming on a 49-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Brown dove in the end zone and hauled in the pass from Jackson, giving the Ravens a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter and a lot of momentum to work with over the course of the rest of the half, as it was Baltimore’s second touchdown in five plays.

Brown was the subject of plenty of criticism after his three drop performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. However, the third year wide receiver let it be known that his mistakes won’t define him, bouncing back in a big way after his down game last week.

