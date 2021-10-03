CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Greek culture celebrated during annual festival

By KRQE Staff
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big event in Albuquerque this weekend is giving the Greek community a chance to share its culture. The Grecian Festival, put on by the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, has run for more than 40 years.

Community members enjoyed everything from watching dancers with traditional costumes to shopping for imported jewelry, gifts, and of course, authentic Greek cuisine. Organizers say they are grateful for community support which brought record turnout. “We can’t do this without the community of Albuquerque and the balloonists and those who come from out of town, this festival can’t be successful without the support of our community,” said Diane Kapuranis from the Grecian Festival.

Organizers say they’re already planning next year’s event.

