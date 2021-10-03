CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Ruling party ahead after Georgia’s municipal elections

By HELENA BEDWELL
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Results from Saturday’s election in the Republic of Georgia show the ruling party leading in municipal polls while fighting to hang onto the leadership of major cities including the capital, Tbilisi. The credibility of the vote for dozens of mayors and thousands of local posts was questioned in a preliminary...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party led Sunday in municipal polls held after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest, with the opposition alleging electoral fraud as a protracted political crisis in the Caucasus nation deepened. After almost all precincts were counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party led with 46.6 percent of the votes in Saturday's elections, while all of the opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent, official results showed. Critics have denounced a backsliding on democracy in Georgia, saying parliamentary elections held last October were rigged and accusing the ruling party of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists. Under an EU-brokered inter-party agreement in May, Georgian Dream had pledged to hold snap parliamentary elections if it won less than 43 percent of the municipal vote.
GEORGIA STATE
wibqam.com

Georgia ruling party takes lead in local voting amid political crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Georgia’s ruling party has taken a commanding lead over the opposition United National Movement founded by former president Mikheil Saakashvili in municipal elections that have taken on national significance amid a protracted political crisis. The public cast their votes on Saturday, a day after authorities arrested Saakashvili,...
GEORGIA STATE
Rebel Yell

New protests loom after local elections in Georgia |

Tbilisi (dpa) – Amid new internal political tensions, mayors and local parliaments have been elected in the Republic of Georgia in the South Caucasus. Saturday’s vote was seen as an important mood test for the ruling Georgian Dream party and the biggest opposition party, the United National Movement, of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, who was arrested on Friday. The result of the vote is also expected to lead to further protests. The two political camps were already claiming victory.
GEORGIA STATE
abc17news.com

Communist party wins municipal election in Austrian city

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian Communist Party unexpectedly won a municipal election in the Alpine country’s second biggest city Sunday, according to preliminary results. The Communists got 28.9% of the vote in the election for the city council in the southern city of Graz, ahead of the center-right People’s Party with 25.7%. The city’s People’s Party mayor announced he would step down from his post after leading the city for 18 years. Communist candidate Elke Kahr didn’t immediately say whether she would seek the mayoral post.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners. There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday’s vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.More than 24 million of Iraq’s estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Centre-right coalition beats mogul PM in Czech vote

Prime Minister Andrej Babis narrowly lost a cliffhanger general election to a centre-right alliance on Saturday, final results showed, in a surprise reversal for the billionaire populist. Preliminary results had shown Babis comfortably in the lead in line with opinion polls before the vote, but the margin eroded and disappeared as ballots from large cities were counted. With over 99.9 percent of votes counted, the Together alliance of the right-wing Civic Democrats, the centre-right TOP 09 and the centrist Christian Democrats had 27.78 percent of the vote, just ahead of Babis's ANO party with 27.14 percent. The alliance would have a majority in the 200-seat parliament together with another grouping comprising the anti-establishment Pirate Party and the centrist Mayors and Independents.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Blinken to meet with Israel, UAE diplomats

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet next week with top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said Saturday, to discuss "progress made" in the year since they agreed to normalization. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13 in separate bilateral meetings and then in a trilateral setting," the State Department said in a statement. "They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability." Blinken had met virtually in mid-September with Lapid and top Emirati foreign policy adviser Anwar Gargash, as well as top diplomats from Bahrain and Morocco.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgi Gakharia
Person
Kakha Kaladze
Person
Mikheil Saakashvili
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hungary: Budapest mayor pulls out of opposition primary race

The mayor of Hungary's capital on Friday announced he would withdraw from a primary contest which will choose a joint opposition nominee to challenge right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ending his candidacy in a race in which he was once considered the frontrunner. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony said at a news conference that he was bringing his candidacy for prime minister to an end, and asked his supporters to get behind his opponent, moderate conservative Peter Marki-Zay, in the interests of “reuniting Hungary.”Karacsony’s withdrawal came after a week of back-and-forth negotiations with Marki-Zay, the independent mayor of a small...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

PM Andrej Babis front-runner in Czech vote, despite scandals

Czechs begin voting Friday in a parliamentary election with polls showing Prime Minister Andrej Babis a populist billionaire, has a good chance of keeping his job despite a new scandal over his financial dealings.Two days of balloting are being held to fill 200 seats in the lower house of Parliament the main legislative body in the eastern European country that's a member of the European Union and NATO.Euroskeptic Babis, 67, has had a turbulent term featuring numerous scandals. Among them, police recommended that he should be indicted over alleged fraud involving EU subsidies, and a recently published...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Georgian Dream Party#Georgia Dream
The Independent

Moroccan king appoints new government, including 7 women

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI appointed a new government Thursday made up of a coalition of liberal and conservative parties and led by a billionaire businessman.The cabinet of Prime Minister Aziz Akhanouch of the Rally of National Independents party is made up of 24 ministers, including seven women.Seven ministers have retained their positions, including the important foreign and interior ministers. Nadia Fettah Alaoui, who was tourism minister in the previous government, will be Morocco’s first female finance minister. Akhanouch, one of Morocco’s richest men, was appointed as prime minister last month after his party placed first in legislative elections, netting 102 out of the 395 seats in the lower house of parliament. He replaced Saad Eddine El Othmani, whose Islamist Justice and Development Party suffered a stinging defeat in the Sept. 8 election.The PJD, which had run the government since 2011, secured only 13 parliament seats. The PJD’s leadership resigned en masse after the elections and said the party would join the opposition ranks.The new coalition includes the RNI, the Authenticity and Modernity party and the conservative Istiqlal.Ultimate power in Morocco resides with the king.
WORLD
The Independent

Austria: coalition partner calls for Kurz to be replaced

The junior partner in Austria s governing coalition called on Chancellor Sebastian Kurz s party Friday to replace him with an “irreproachable person” after prosecutors said Kurz is a target of a corruption investigation.Prosecutors' announcement earlier this week that Kurz and nine others are under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust and bribery has led to a crisis in the governing coalition of his conservative Austrian People's Party and the Greens which took office in January 2020. Kurz and close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
AFP

Peru president names environmentalist as new PM

Peru swore in an environmental activist as prime minister Wednesday, replacing a controversial leftwing figure in the politically tumultuous South American nation. Hours later, Castillo swore in the environmental and human rights activist as his new PM, a move seen as a sop to the moderate wing of the informal leftist coalition that supports him.  
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Ukraine parliament fires speaker amid ruling party squabbles

Ukrainian lawmakers voted Thursday to dismiss the parliamentary speaker, a move that comes as part of infighting in the ruling party.Dmytro Razumkov was stripped of his duties by the Verkhovna Rada after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party initiated his dismissal.Relations between Zelenskyy and Razumkov have grown more strained recently, in particular over a bill aimed to restrict the power of big tycoons that the president pushed and the speaker opposed. Earlier this month, Zelenskyy accused Razumkov of pursuing a political agenda of his own.Razumkov suggested after his dismissal that he could run for president in the next election. Zelenskyy hasn't yet said whether he would seek a second term in 2024, but he's widely expected to run again.Volodymyr Fesenko, the head of the Penta Center Kyiv-based think tank, said that Zelenskyy's party has retained a strong control of the parliament and Razumkov's political maneuvering has backfired against him.“There is no reason to expect a reconfiguration of the political field,” he said.
POLITICS
The Independent

3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party and two smaller parties said Thursday they would deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following an election defeat.The general secretary of the pro-business Free Democrats, Volker Wissing, said that a first round of talks between his party, the Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens had gone “very well.”His Green party counterpart, Michael Kellner, told reporters it had been a “good day” for the discussions.“I had the feeling in the talks that we can create...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy