According to the CDC, it's safe this year to take the kids Trick-or-Treating with a couple caveats. The CDC just revealed its stance on trick-or-treating this year, and the overall recommendation is that it's safe to take the kids with a couple caveats. Speaking with Face the Nation Sunday, Center or Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "If you're able to be outdoors, absolutely! Limit crowds, I wouldn't necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party. But I think that we should be able to let our kids go Trick-or-Treating in small groups..."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO