Batwoman Season 3 Premiere Photos Reveal Best Look Yet at Mad Hatter

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released photos for "Mad As a Hatter", the Season 3 premiere of Batwoman. The episode will air on Wednesday, October 13th. After various trophies tied to Batman villains were unleased on Gotham City in the Season 2 finale, "Mad As a Hatter" is expected to offer a new status quo for the series, including a run-in with a version of the Mad Hatter. We first got a glimpse of the Mad Hatter in the Season 3 trailer and now the new photos give us a better look at the character who is sure to shake things up for Gotham City.

comicbook.com

