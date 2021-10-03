CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

Toddler shot in leg in Ramona expected to survive

By City News Service
 5 days ago
RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A toddler was shot and wounded in the leg Sunday and brought to an urgent care center by a woman, sheriff's officials said.

It wasn't known if the wounded girl, 2-3 years old, was the woman's daughter, according to Lt. Chris Galve of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The girl was then taken to Rady Children's Hospital at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, Galve said. She was expected to survive.

Investigators were at the hospital Sunday afternoon and at a home in the 24200 block of Sargeant Road that was surrounded by police tape.

No further information was immediately available.

Police release bodycam video of fatal shooting in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Law enforcement released body camera footage Friday of the events leading up to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Escondido last month. The nearly 11-minute edited video, spliced together from cellphone and bodycam videos, includes the police narrative of the events on September 17, after a vehicle pursuit ended on Bear Valley Parkway and the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Carroll, of Escondido, was shot.
Deputy involved in Vista shooting identified

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified the deputy involved in a shooting in Vista last Tuesday. According to the department, Deputy Justin Williams has been placed on administrative assignment until being cleared to return to full duty. He has been employed with the department for 11 months.
