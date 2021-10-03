1 Dead In Fort Lauderdale Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping which was caught on video. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard on Thursday, September 9 around 6:00 a.m. toward Fort Lauderdale Beach when a man ran up behind her. The man grabbed her, choked her, and then slammed her on the ground before beginning to drag her. WATCH: Police release video of wanted attempted kidnapper However, a witness interrupted the attack and the suspect jumped on a bike and disappeared before police arrived. Police are releasing video of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him. Investigators say they are not aware of any additional victims. However, if someone believes they may have been victimized by this man, contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Fort Lauderdale police are looking for this man, wanted for an attempted kidnapping of a woman walking in the 500 block of East Las Olas Blvd on Sept. 9 around 6:00 a.m. (Courtesy: Fort Lauderdale PD) Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559. You can also provide information anonymously to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO