Philadelphia, PA

30-Year-Old Wounded In Port Richmond Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Port Richmond, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Jasper Street around 3:21 p.m. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds in the left hip, right shoulder, and abdomen.

The victim is currently in “critical but stable” condition.

There have been no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Officers Allegedly Shot By Jefferson Hospital Shooting Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police have identified the two officers shot in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Jefferson University Hospital. Officers Arcenio Perez and Edwin Perez were both shot early Monday morning when they confronted the suspect in Parkside. Arcenio Perez was shot in the arm and is still in the hospital. The other officer was grazed in the nose and has been released. Police say Stacey Hayes shot the officers after he killed his former coworker, Anrae James, inside the hospital. Hayes is still hospitalized after getting shot by police during the shootout. He’s been charged with murder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 48-Year-Old Man Expected To Survive After Being Shot 7 Times In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot seven times in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened on Pierce Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say the 48-year-old man was shot five times in the leg and twice in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police are still searching for a suspect and motive behind the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot 10 Times, Killed In Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot 10 times and killed in Kensington Friday afternoon, police say. It happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police say the 26-year-old was shot 10 times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police say an arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Recovering After Overnight Shooting In Kensington, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A 35-year-old man is recovering after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning at F and Clearfield Streets. The department said he was shot in the leg at a nearby park. There is no word on a motive, and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Wanted For Allegedly Knocking Woman Unconscious On Center City Street Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, Eyewitness News reported a video of a woman being attacked in Center City, and now police say the suspect is in custody. Police say 37-year-old Charles Holmes has been arrested, and the victim is crediting police and Eyewitness News. Security video shows a man rushing up to a woman before it appears he punches her in her face. She falls to the ground as he runs away. It happened at 21st and Walnut Streets in Center City late at night back on Sept. 30. Within hours of Eyewitness News’s story airing Thursday, police say officers recognized the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed Wednesday night in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Fairmount Avenue. The victim, who was later identified as Bahir Lacy, was transported to Jefferson Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m, according to officials. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man In Wheelchair Stabbed During Robbery In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man in a wheelchair was stabbed during a robbery in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood Wednesday, police say. The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Chew Avenue. The man was stabbed once on the left side of his neck, according to officials, and is in stable condition. He was transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

17-Year-Old Killed, Father Injured In Targeted Shooting Outside Burlington Township Walmart: Police

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 17-year-old is dead after he and his father were shot in a Walmart parking lot on Thursday night. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, but as of right now, they say it wasn’t a random attack. “It’s terrible, it’s terrible. They got to take the guns away,” shopper Yvonne Gutierrez said. Shoppers were left stunned after learning a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Walmart parking lot on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township, just after 10 p.m. Thursday. “I’m always here in the morning or early afternoon, but...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Off-Duty Officer Carjacked At Gunpoint In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after an off-duty Philadelphia police officer was carjacked in West Philadelphia. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 46th Street and Hazel Avenue. The department said the suspect was armed and ditched the car in a nearby driveway 48th Street and Osage Avenue. Police found the officer’s uniform, which was inside the car, discarded on the ground. The off-duty officer was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Gun Buyback Event Gets 42 Guns Off Philadelphia’s Streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City leaders got 42 guns off Philadelphia streets on Saturday during a gun buyback event in the city’s Germantown and Overbrook neighborhoods. Individuals who turned into a gun each received a $100 gift card to ShopRite. The events were held at New Hope Outreach Center in Germantown or the Holy Cross Baptist Church in Overbrook. Officials say their ongoing Gun Buyback events have now taken more than 650 guns off the streets this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jefferson University Hospital Details What Went Wrong, What’s Being Done After Deadly Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jefferson University Hospital officials now admit there was a delay in alerting staffers about the deadly shooting that unfolded on the ninth floor early Monday morning. Now, several security protocols are also being changed. For the first time since the shooting, the hospital has officially released a statement saying what went wrong and what’s being done about it. Days after an active shooter put the city on high alert and sent first responders running for cover, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital is assuring the public and its employees that serious changes are taking place. “No matter what’s going on, the protocol...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘It Can Happen To Anybody’: Woman Punched Unconscious On Center City Street Speaks Exclusively To CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Caught on camera, a man was seen attacking a Philadelphia woman last week in Center City. The victim is speaking only to Eyewitness News. The victim says she has no idea who the man is who attacked her. Security video exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News shows a man across the street on the sidewalk, pacing around before he spots his victim on 21st and Walnut Streets in Center City last Thursday just before 10:45 p.m. You can see the man rushing up to her when it appears he punches her in her face and then runs away. The victim falls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigation Underway After Car Crashes Into Philadelphia Police Van

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crash in West Philadelphia is under investigation after a car collided with a Philadelphia police van early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at 54th and Walnut Streets. The department said someone driving a sedan crashed into the van’s driver side. The officer was not hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘They’re Driving Like Idiots’: Philadelphia Police Continue Search For Driver In Deadly Roosevelt Boulevard Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The year 2021 is on track to be one of the deadliest years for bicyclists in Philadelphia. The latest fatal incident involves a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday night on Roosevelt Boulevard in the city’s Summerdale section. A witness told police the victim was crossing the boulevard at Adams Avenue when he was struck and killed. And then the driver took off. The hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. when it was dark outside. Police are now looking for a White and Blue Ford F-150 truck that officers say struck and killed a cyclist. A man selling trash bags on Roosevelt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jefferson University Hospital Shooting Suspect Stacey Hayes Previously Had Multiple Firearms Seized By Police, Returned In June

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect in Monday morning’s deadly shooting inside Jefferson University Hospital will be charged with murder, Philadelphia police said Tuesday afternoon. Stacey Hayes, 55, is facing a murder charge, attempted murder, assault on law enforcement, and related charges. Court records obtained by Eyewitness News show Hayes previously had multiple firearms and ammunition seized by the police in August of last year, but the weapons were ordered returned to Hayes in June 2021. The weapons, according to court records, included a Smith and Wesson pistol, a pump shotgun, and an AR-15. They were in the police’s possession for about 10...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philadelphia Police Officer Caught On Video Harassing Black Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A video making the rounds on social media showing a Philadelphia police officer harassing a Black man, calling him “boy” and “homie,” has prompted outrage and an investigation. Philadelphia police say the officer shown in the video has been placed on administrative duty as an investigation unfolds. “This investigation is active and ongoing with Internal Affairs. The officer is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. Any discipline will be contingent upon the outcome of the Internal Affairs investigation. Since this is an active investigation, we will not comment any further,” Philadelphia police said in a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

One Person Injured In Fire At Fishtown Apartment Complex

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A two-alarm fire along Delaware Avenue in Fishtown is now under control, according to Philadelphia fire crews. According to officials, the fire was at a brand new apartment complex that was still under construction. The fire started before 4 a.m. Friday morning next to the Rivers Casino. Firefighters arrived and found the third floor of the building completely in flames. Acting Deputy Chief Michael Jackson told CBS3, “We had 75 personnel working on-site. The fire was placed under control in 49 minutes. Crews did a very good job.” Deputy Chief Jackson said the first did not extend to any other buildings. One person was taken to the hospital, officials said. The cause is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trenton Man, Douglas Munn, Killed In Early Morning Shooting: Police

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 50-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Trenton, according to Mercer County officials. The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. when authorities got a Shot Spotter alert. Officers found the victim between 165 and 167 Hoffman Avenue. He was shot multiple times. The victim, Douglas Munn of Trenton, died at the hospital. The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call (609) 989-6406.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Officials Release Bodycam Video From Fatal Police-Involved Mantua Township Shooting

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police released a bodycam video Wednesday from a fatal police shooting that occurred in Mantua Township in September. Charles Sharp III, 49, was killed by police, and he lived at the address where the shooting occurred. Gunfire erupting in a quiet Mantua neighborhood. Newly released body camera footage gives a glimpse into the Sept. 14 police-involved shooting on Elm Avenue that left Charles Sharp III dead. Sharp’s youngest sister Christina Good watched the video with her family. “We were just all really quiet, and I honestly just didn’t even look around,” Good said. “I was just watching the video...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

62-Year-Old Store Worker Stabbed Twice During Montgomery County Robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Cheltenham Township police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a store worker twice during a robbery. The incident happened before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mr. Cigarette Store on Cheltenham Avenue. According to police, the suspect attacked the 62-year-old worker and stabbed her twice. The suspect then took off toward Valley Road. She is currently in critical condition. Anyone with information should call police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

