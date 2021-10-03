CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

NKorea says will restore severed communications with South

By -
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXBEt_0cG30In600
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L, pictured September 2018) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed that re-establishing cross-border communications would be a productive first step in rebooting relations between their countries /Pyeongyang Press Corps/AFP/File

North Korea will restore cross-border communications with its southern counterpart from Monday after dropping them in August, the official KCNA news agency reported.

The decision comes just days after Pyongyang sparked international concern with a series of missile tests in the span of a few weeks. The tests prompted the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting.

The two Koreas had signalled a surprise thaw in relations in late July by announcing the restoration of cross-border communications, which were severed more than a year earlier.

But the detente was short-lived, as North Korea stopped answering calls just two weeks later.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "expressed the intention of restoring the cut-off north-south communication lines," KCNA said early Monday, reporting the move was an attempt to establish "lasting peace" on the Korean peninsula.

"The relevant organs decided to restore all the north-south communication lines from 9:00 on Oct. 4," KCNA added.

Pyongyang had unilaterally cut off all official military and political communication links in June last year over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

The two sides said on July 27 this year that all lines were restored.

Their joint announcement, which coincided with the anniversary of the end of the Korean War, was the first positive development since a series of summits between Kim and the South's President Moon Jae-in in 2018 failed to achieve any significant breakthrough.

The leaders had a first phone call that same morning, Seoul's unification ministry said, with the defence ministry adding that military hotlines were also back to normal operation.

The two sides also revealed at the time that Kim and Moon had exchanged a series of letters since April in which they agreed that re-establishing hotlines would be a productive first step in rebooting relations between the two rivals who, despite the end of their 1950-53 conflict, remain technically at war.

But the cross-border communication lasted for just two weeks. The North began ignoring calls in August, taking issue with joint US-South Korean military drills.

In the period since, the North -- which had until recently been biding its time since the change in US administrations in January -- held a series of tension-raising missile tests.

In September, it launched what it said was a long-range cruise missile, and earlier this week it tested what it described as a hypersonic gliding vehicle, which South Korea's military said appeared to be in the early stages of development.

On Friday it said it had successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile.

Pyongyang slammed the UN Security Council Sunday for holding an emergency meeting over the missile tests, accusing member states of toying with a "time-bomb."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kishida vows to lead with 'trust and empathy' to fix Japan

In his first policy speech Friday, Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to strengthen pandemic management and health care in case of another coronavirus resurgence, and turn around the battered economy while bolstering the country's defenses against threats from China and North Korea Tasked with a crucial mission of rallying public support ahead of national elections expected on Oct. 31, Kishida promised to pursue politics of “trust and empathy.” He was elected by parliament and sworn in Monday as Japan s 100th prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who left after only a year in office. Suga's perceived high-handed...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Should South Korea build its own nuclear bomb?

The alliance between the United States and South Korea seems as if it should be stronger than ever. America is finally shifting its strategic attention to Asia, aided by the end of its “forever war” in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the growing North Korean nuclear threat should be energizing shared U.S. and South Korean interests in denuclearization and deterrence. At a glance, the bonds that lock Seoul and Washington together appear solid.
WORLD
AFP

North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline

North and South Korea restored their cross-border hotline on Monday, a step that Seoul said could help improve relations after Pyongyang sparked global concern with a string of missile tests in recent weeks. The two sides resumed communications with officials exchanging their first phone call since August, days after the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting over the North Korean missile tests. The two Koreas had signalled a surprise thaw in relations in late July by announcing the resumption of cross-border communications -- severed more than a year earlier -- but the detente was short-lived, as Pyongyang stopped answering calls just two weeks later. Seoul's unification ministry confirmed the phone call on Monday morning between officials from the two rivals.
WORLD
NBC News

North, South Korea reopen communication hotlines after months of silence

The two Koreas restored their lines of communication that were severed by the North months ago, with Pyongyang urging Seoul to step up its efforts to improve relations. South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it hoped to be able to resume dialogue on ways to recover relations and foster peace on the Korean Peninsula.Oct. 4, 2021.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
charlottestar.com

Inter-Korean military communication lines restored, North answers liaison call

Seoul [South Korea], October 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Inter-Korean military communication lines are restored as of Monday morning and North Korea has already answered a liaison phone call from the South, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports. According to Yonhap, the two sides had contact through a military hotline and a...
WORLD
Fox News

White House says Biden's proposals to North Korea ignored by Kim as regime continues missile tests

President Biden’s proposals to North Korea have been ignored by dictator Kim Jong Un as his regime continues its barrage of missile tests, the White House revealed. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked for the administration's reaction to North Korea's second missile test in a week, as well as reports that the country is moving to reopen direct communication with South Korea during Friday’s daily news conference.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nkorea#Un Security Council#Korean Peninsula#South Korean#Kcna News Agency#The Un Security Council#North Korean#Unification Ministry#The Defence Ministry
Minneapolis Star Tribune

NKorea's Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October to promote peace while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as "cunning ways" to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday. Kim's statement...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
International Relations
AFP

UN chief demands evidence for officials' expulsion from Ethiopia

In a rare move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lashed out Wednesday at Ethiopia's explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN says violates its charter, demanding written proof from Addis Ababa of their alleged misconduct. The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth sent message of congratulations to North Korea

Queen Elizabeth sent a message of congratulations to the people of North Korea on their national day, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN. The message was sent on behalf of the Queen by the UK’s Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) “as has been done before,” the spokesperson said. This is...
WORLD
Telegraph

North Korea could not have tested a hypersonic missile without help

If North Korea is to be believed, its new 'hypersonic missile' could allow Kim Jong-un to fire a nuclear warhead at five times the speed of sound, under the line of sight of conventional radars - reducing impact warning times to mere minutes. But how would an isolated pariah, strangled...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy