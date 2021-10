The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted slugging shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz to the Majors for final two games of the regular season and he quickly made an impact. The future of the Pittsburgh Pirates is as bright as the sun. That tends to be the case for team’s that have a top 5 farm system in baseball after all. While the 2021 season saw the Pirates finish with a 61-101 record fans did start to get a flash into what the future can hold.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO