How Cloud Technology Will Help Airports Adapt To The New Climate

To many observers, it was a preview of the world to come. In 2018, millions of people in the city of Cape Town, South Africa came perilously close to running out of water. In the years since the so-called 'Day Zero' drought grabbed global headlines, researchers from Stanford University confirmed what many already suspected: the extreme drought that imperiled the health of so many was made five to six times more likely by climate change, and that a warming world is likely to experience a lot more 'Day Zero' events in the future.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO