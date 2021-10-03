CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How Cloud Technology Will Help Airports Adapt To The New Climate

By Sumit Singh
simpleflying.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the modern era, cloud computing is as standard as an Excel spreadsheet in many industries. However, when it comes to truly making the most of the technology, there is plenty of room for growth in aviation. Nonetheless, those behind the digital systems of this market have been making great strides in this field and are recognizing the advantages to be had for airlines and airports to ramp up cloud usage across the globe.

simpleflying.com

Comments / 1

Related
fsrmagazine.com

How Cloud-Based Tech Can Help Restaurants Bounce Back

Most people are now familiar with cloud-based technology and probably interact with cloud platforms nearly every day. But many restaurants have still been slow to adopt these solutions for their businesses. The right technology, however, offers many benefits for running a restaurant, especially in the wake of COVID-19. In today’s climate, restaurant owners are having to do more with less: fewer employees, lower budgets, and sluggish supply chains. By moving management and security to the cloud, restaurant owners can streamline their operations and create more adaptable and scalable businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

How Contactless Technologies Are Benefiting Airports And Passengers

Airports are working with airlines and technology developers to trial and fast-track touchless systems that span virtual queuing, touchless security screening, off-site security screening and contactless food and delivery. Through this summer, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) has trialed a... How Contactless Technologies Are Benefiting Airports And Passengers is part of...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

How financial services can make a new home in the cloud

Anyone who has bought a new home or leased a new apartment knows the amount of preparation and forethought that go into the decision and the move itself: budgeting, square footage, features you can’t live without, sorting out which of your possessions fit in the new space, ensuring there’s room for guests or additions to the family and, most importantly, knowing when you have outgrown the space.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

How cloud computing impacts technology evolution

The cloud has been around in one form or another for about 20 years now. Although cloud looks much different than it did back in the days that were dominated by software as a service, the rise of platform as a service and infrastructure as a service has made the concept much more powerful and useful for enterprises.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Technology#Tech#Mobile Applications#Software#Sita#Soci T Internationale De
simpleflying.com

How Can Technology Help To Ensure Safe And Seamless Air Travel?

Travel corridors are starting to open up again, and passenger numbers are heading in the right direction across several regions. Nonetheless, there is still the risk of restrictions returning and operations facing a downturn. So, the aviation industry needs to do its best to ensure that consistent operations can remain in place safely and efficiently.
TRAVEL
Tire Business

Tire models adapt with technology, innovation

If you're going to compete, you have to move at the speed of innovation. For the tire industry, that means leaning into tools and technologies that push products to accomplish more. It means cutting costs, reducing time to market and finding innovative ways to meet new challenges. This is where...
CARS
CMSWire

How Talent Shortages Are Impacting New Technology Adoption

While we have already seen that talent shortages are creating headaches for human resources managers across the organization, one of the major consequent issues that emerged from recent Gartner research was that these talent shortages were having a major impact in the deployment and adoption of technologies, especially new and emerging technologies.
COMPUTERS
enr.com

Autodesk Releases New Water, Micro-Climate Tools, Construction Cloud Capabilities

Autodesk opened its annual Autodesk University user conference on Oct. 5, held virtually again this year due to the pandemic, and introduced new design tools and enhancements to its Construction Cloud construction management platform. CEO Andrew Anagnost promised to make more Autodesk product capabilities available in the San Rafael, Calif., technology company's Forge platform in his opening keynote.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Airbus
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

The New Normal: How Technology Can Help Streamline Restaurant Operations

Last year, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants went through some unwanted but necessary changes. As a precaution, dining areas were closed and at one point, even eating al fresco was prohibited in certain areas. Fast forward a year later and the economy is recovering, albeit at a...
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

Dell Technologies and VMware Drive Simplicity with New Multi-Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 — Dell Technologies announces new cloud and IT offerings, co-engineered with VMware, to speed how organizations consume, manage and act on critical data.“Organizations are increasingly relying on multiple clouds and other emerging technologies to remain competitive in today’s demanding business climate, with more than 90% of enterprises expected to rely on a mix of private clouds, various public clouds and existing infrastructure within the next year,” said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager of Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Today’s announcement reinforces the value Dell and VMware offer together and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering technologies that simplify how organizations can use technology to capitalize on a data-driven, always-on economy regardless of where applications and data reside.”
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How cloud technology can help restaurant and foodservice brands enhance the consumer experience in a post-pandemic world

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a seismic shift in the restaurant and foodservice industry. Consumer priorities evolved, and operators continuously adapted to new challenges. Now, as the industry shifts to a post-response phase following widespread vaccine rollouts and relaxing of restrictions across the country, operators are looking for ways meet the needs of three core issues facing the foodservice industry: safety, labor, and personalization.
TECHNOLOGY
smartcitiesdive.com

A new approach to helping solve climate change and sustainability

To many observers, it was a preview of the world to come. In 2018, millions of people in the city of Cape Town, South Africa came perilously close to running out of water. In the years since the so-called 'Day Zero' drought grabbed global headlines, researchers from Stanford University confirmed what many already suspected: the extreme drought that imperiled the health of so many was made five to six times more likely by climate change, and that a warming world is likely to experience a lot more 'Day Zero' events in the future.
ENVIRONMENT
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Inside A Stunning Airbus ACJ319neo Private Jet

Airbus is gearing up to showcase its ACJ319neo at a forthcoming business aviation show in Las Vegas. One of its major customers, K5-Aviation, will fly its neo to the event for the world to enjoy. Airbus teased some stunning images of the jet’s interior today. ACJ319neo goes public. Airbus Corporate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Quadjets: What Happened To Jet Airways’ Airbus A340 Aircraft?

India’s former private carrier Jet Airways is mainly remembered for using the Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 aircraft for its international routes. However, for a brief period of time, the airline relied solely on three Airbus A340-300 aircraft for long-distance international flying. So, what happened to Jet’s only quadjet fleet? Let’s find out.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

What Happened To Norwegian’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners?

The 787-8s Norwegian first took delivery of a Dreamliner in August 2013, according to ch-aviaiton.com. EI-LNB was originally ordered by ILFC, and leased to Norwegian Long Haul, as that branch was known at the time. After Long Haul merged with the main Norwegian in 2015, the aircraft was re-registered LN-LNB, and was operated by the airline for a total of six years before being withdrawn from use in September 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
oilmanmagazine.com

Adapting the MacArthur Strategy to Climate Change

In 1943 Supreme Allied Commander General Douglas MacArthur initiated Operation Cartwheel, the first of three major military island-hopping campaigns created to help win the war in the Pacific. The strategy was brilliant but simple—rather than attacking heavily fortified and defended Japanese island bases like Rabaul, and suffer losses of men...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy