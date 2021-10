Jones (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. Both Jones and backup running back AJ Dillon (back) had their practice reps capped to an extent this week, but the pair will be available Sunday. Throwing out the season-opening loss to the Saints when he had seven touches, Jones has been busy the past two games, totaling 44 touches for 211 yards from scrimmage and five TDs.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO