On Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, Dave Roberts sat down with live media for the first time in nearly two years as he fielded questions about a situation the Dodgers are not at all used to. The wild card game. As you’d expect, the first question he fielded was about injured first baseman, Max Muncy, who left Sunday’s regular season finale early after getting in a nasty collision with Jace Peterson of the Brewers.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO