FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots nearly stunned Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Brady’s return to New England. The Patriots were just inches away from taking a late lead on a 56-yard field goal attempt by Nick Folk. But Folk’s kick banged off the left upright with 55 seconds left, and Brady and his Bucs escaped Foxboro with a 19-17 win over the quarterback’s former team. The visiting Bucs were favored by nearly a touchdown heading into the game, but Bill Belichick’s defense did its best against Brady throughout the contest. The quarterback completed 22 of his 43 passes, with many of...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO