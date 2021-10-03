CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays come up short vs. Yankees, who earn wild-card berth

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXEfi_0cG2ycDa00
The Rays' Michael Wacha works five shutout innings, allowing just one hit, agains the Yankees in New York on Sunday. [ FRANK FRANKLIN II | Associated Press ]

NEW YORK — The Rays came into Sunday’s regular-season finale looking to add to their team-record win total and help a couple players reach personal milestones, but mostly to get clarity on who they might play in their American League Division Series, which starts Thursday.

A 1-0 walkoff loss to the Yankees kept them from accomplishing most of that, at least initially.

With the win, the Yankees (92-70) earned one of the spots in the American League wild-card game scheduled for Tuesday, with the winner advancing to face the Rays. The second wild card spot is still unknown.

The Rays finished their season 100-62, and while Randy Arozarena got his much-desired 20th stolen base to join B.J. Upton and Tommy Pham as the only Rays in the 20-20 club, Brandon Lowe ended up with 39 homers and 99 RBIs, unable to reach the round numbers he sought.

The Yankees scored the winning run when Aaron Judge singled off Andrew Kittredge with one out in the ninth.

Rougned Odor opened the ninth with a single to center off lefty Josh Fleming, the converted starter the Rays are planning to use as a late-inning reliever. Pinch-runner Tyler Wade went to second on a fly out, then third on an Anthony RIzzo single, with the crowd of 40,409 roaring.

There were several standout defensive plays, most remarkably by Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela to end the sixth. He raced more than 100 feet to catch an Austin Meadows pop-up just a few feet in front of the Rays dugout and crashed hard down the steps.

Urshela held on to record the out and — after being attended to by a group of Yankees personnel and limping noticeably off the field — was able to stay in the game.

The Rays had a few chances against Yankees starter Jameson Taillon and several relievers, but couldn’t covert.

In the third, Kevin Kiermaier drew a one-out walk and Lowe singled but Arozarena struck out and Wander Franco flied out.

In the fourth, Meadows doubled with one out and Ji-Man Choi singled. Catcher Mike Zunino grounded into a forceout, though he hustled to avoid the double play, and Joey Wendle made the third out.

In the seventh, when Choi led off with a double, neither Zunino nor Wendle advanced him, and after Kiermaier walked, Lowe popped out.

And in the eighth, Arozarena led off with an infield single, swiped his milestone 20th base, went to third on Franco’s fly out but got no further. Nelson Cruz struck out and Meadows flew out.

Rays starter Michael Wacha continued his impressive turnaround, working five shutout innings and allowing just the one hit, one walk and one hit batter. Over his last eight outings (seven starts), Wacha has pitched to a 1-1, 3.21 record, even more impressive given he was 0-2, 8.02 in his previous six outings.

The only hit he gave up was a leadoff single to Gleyber Torres to open the fourth but leftfielder Meadows made a running and kind-of diving catch on Anthony Rizzo and Wacha got a strikeout and a flyout.

Wacha is not expected to be in the rotation for the best-of-three first-round series, as the Rays seem set on using Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Shane Baz, though the veteran right-hander could be in the bullpen. He seems likely to be in strong consideration to be a starter if the Rays advance to the best-of-seven AL Championship Series.

• • •

