CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Wilson's Performance vs. Titans Shows Slow, Steady and Necessary Progress

By Conor Orr
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdyHK_0cG2yYdY00

The Jets' No. 2 overall pick QB rebounded from a disastrous start to the season with a solid display against the Titans. For now, that's all they need from him.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Any modicum of progress from a Jets quarterback in the past has been squeezed so tightly that his future was suffocated by outsized expectations and, in most cases, delusionary, reactionary behavior from the organization itself.

Zach Wilson was O.K. on Sunday in a win over the Titans. It was his first O.K. game of the year after starting the season with games that ranged from almost O.K. to hit-the-eject-button, this-is-definitely-not-O.K. terrifying . The Jets needed a missed field goal in overtime to escape without a tie. They also needed one of the more spirited defensive playcalling performances of Robert Saleh’s career, which included some perfectly-timed blitzes and the bolstering of a cardboard secondary that didn’t fold even after the entire unit was stomped on by Derrick Henry.

George Walker IV/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY NETWORK

But Wilson, facing a late deficit, also rolled out of the pocket, escaped pressure, and dropped a perfect ball to Keelan Cole on what seemed to be a broken route concept in the third quarter. He also hit Jamison Crowder off his back foot to set up a game-tying touchdown and hit Crowder again for the score. The touchdown throw to Crowder was a late throw, but Wilson’s arm talent was such that he could still thread a slightly-behind ball to the wideout and come away with six points.

His second touchdown to Corey Davis, a 53-yard score into double coverage, was his best individual throw as a professional.

In the overtime, Wilson noticed that the Titans were misaligned and rushed ahead a playcall that resulted in a deep completion to Cole, setting up the eventual game-winning kick. It was a third-and-2 behind midfield, and Wilson lofted the ball as if he were trying to arc it over a forming tornado. It landed in Cole’s hands just a half step from the sideline.

What a relief it must have been that these Aaron Rodgers-ian flicks of the wrist began to materialize after a summer’s worth of promise that this was the player the Jets had drafted. What a relief it must have been that the offense began to buy him the kind of time the offense was supposed to a lot on those sweeping bootlegs. Wilson missed some passes when he was forced to drop back and fire the ball on a standard three-step-and-out concept. He threw another interception reminiscent of the communication miscues that defined his horrid afternoon against the Patriots. But he also continued to grow and take chances. He did not merely attempt survival, which has become a common posture for undermanned Jets quarterbacks.

All of this is to say that Wilson did not arrive on Sunday, and that is O.K. Sam Darnold allegedly arrived in his debut against the Lions when he battled back from a first-throw pick six to lead the Jets to a 48–17 dissection of an incompetent Matt Patricia scheme. Mark Sanchez arrived so many times during the team’s second headache-inducing run to the AFC Championship that the organization stockpiled his offense with a number of mercurial wide receivers in an attempt to squeeze that progress. Instead, the franchise melted down.

So it was O.K. that Wilson was O.K. It is O.K. that the Jets were O.K., especially against a good Titans team that was universally believed to be the best team on the field Sunday. Slow and methodical progress from the quarterback position, leading to methodical patience with the head coach, leading to methodical patience with the front office would be the greatest blessing this franchise has received since Joe Namath was available at the top of the AFL Draft.

The Jets in 2021 were always going to be judged not by whether they made the playoffs, but by their ability to remain in games that would have resulted in a blowout a year ago. And, of course, the progress of Wilson. On Sunday, they beat a team they were not supposed to. On Sunday, Wilson took the lessons digested from a not-O.K. performance and made them O.K., even after Saleh did his best to tamp expectations and encourage a more “boring” style of football, free of costly turnovers.

Discovering that happy medium is a fine place for the Jets to exist, happy knowing that Wilson will probably be O.K.

More NFL Coverage:

Justin Tucker Will Rock You (Or Sing You a Sweet Aria)
The Winless Jaguars Are About to Enter a Vital Stretch
Are These Five Early Surprise Teams Contenders or Pretenders?
Risks and Reward of the Panthers' Aggressive Deal for C.J. Henderson

Comments / 0

Related
The Falcoholic

Falcons defense vs. Jets offense: Will Atlanta force Zach Wilson to make mistakes?

You’d be forgiven for not exactly having faith in this Falcons defense right now. While they certainly played soft to close out the Washington game, this unit has had some bright spots during the first four games. It’s not all doom and gloom. Will they be enough against the Jets in London? Let’s take a look.
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson leads Jets to first win in overtime thriller over Titans

Zach Wilson and the Jets are winless no longer. The rookie quarterback had his best NFL game, and made some eyebrow-raising throws, in leading the Jets to a 27-24 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (1-3) were booed in the first quarter after...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets Rookie Power Rankings: Zach Wilson steals the show in thrilling Week 4 win

Zach Wilson entered Week 4 in the midst of struggles he has never experienced before. Wilson looked like a shell of himself against the Patriots and Broncos, throwing a combined six interceptions and zero touchdowns in two blowout losses. That changed after the first half against the Titans, as Wilson flipped a switch and put the Jets on his back and help lead them to their first win of the season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson comes alive, throws 2 touchdowns vs. Titans (Highlights)

Scratch that. What. A. Couple. Of. Throws. Late in the third quarter of the New York Jets Week 4 game vs. the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson gave fans a little preview of what’s to come for him. On a third and 6, following a failed...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Zach Wilson’s girlfriend shares sweet Denver moment

Zach Wilson and his girlfriend Abbey Gile shared a sweet and nostalgic moment while in Denver, where the Jets suffered a 26-0 loss to the Broncos Sunday. Gile took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback photo with Wilson, posing on Denver’s home field — and explained the significance of being back at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Zach Wilson sharp in Week 4 upset over the Titans

After two disastrous weeks, Wilson and the Jets' offense got back on track in Week 4. The rookie signal-caller completed just under 62% of his 34 attempts, a major step forward after Weeks 2 and 3. While the rookie did throw one interception, he did manage to throw two touchdowns after having been held scoreless the last two weeks. The Jets get a favorable matchup in Week 5 against the Falcons, and fantasy managers could talk themselves into using Wilson as a streamer in Superflex leagues. Despite the positive outcome in Week 4, Wilson is still best left on waivers in traditional one-quarterback formats.
NFL
New York Post

The Jets are failing Zach Wilson

DENVER — This Jets season is designed to be a 17-game development camp for Zach Wilson. For all they have suffered over the decades, Jets fans accept these terms of 2021 engagement. They are willing to get kicked in the teeth yet again if it means finally molding a championship-level quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jets#American Football#Usa Today Network
chatsports.com

NY Jets practice notes: Timidity is Zach Wilson’s newest opponent

FLORHAM PARK, NJ—The coaching points Mike LaFleur dished out to the very coachable (by most accounts) Zach Wilson this week are painfully obvious—for anybody that dug into the film showcasing the New York Jets‘ miserable 25-6 home-opening loss to the New England Patriots. Ball security. Accepting small victories. Quicker decisions...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On Zach Wilson and the pain of quarterback development

During the summer, many praised the New York Jets for their handling of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The organization put in place an offensive system that in some ways mirrored the offense he ran last season at BYU under new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The Jets, perhaps looking at the comfortable pockets Wilson threw from last year, added to their offensive line in both free agency and the draft, when they traded up in the first round to pair Mekhi Becton with Alijah Vera-Tucker. Then they added talent at the skill positions, such as Corey Davis in free agency and Elijah Moore and Michael Carter in the draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson's misery has company among NFL rookie QBs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — If there’s any consolation for Zach Wilson as he grinds through a torturous start to his NFL career, it is this: At least he has company. Wilson has just two touchdown passes and seven interceptions in the Jets’ 0-3 start, a statistical reminder that it will indeed take time for him to adjust to the NFL game before he can turn his game — and the Jets — around.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Breaking Down Denver’s Sacks on Zach Wilson

Things certainly did not go well for the Jets offensively this past Sunday in Denver. There were issues across the board, especially in pass protection. The Broncos registered five sacks in the game. Let’s take a look at where things went wrong on each of them. The first came in...
NFL
prosportsoutlook.com

Zach Wilson Finally Showed the NFL What He’s Capable of for Jets 1st Win

Rookie Quarterbacks have a history of not finding much success in their first year. Zach Wilson was certainly an example of that after a rough first three weeks against NFL competition which was a far cry from what he was facing at BYU. Wilson finally got in the win column after the Jets’ Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans in OT. Wilson was extremely impressive and lit up one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. The development of the Jets rookie QB might lead him to become the best Jets QB since HOF legend Joe Namath.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy