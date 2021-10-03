CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Garoppolo Injures Calf, Replaced by Trey Lance As 49ers Host Seahawks

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Trey Lance is San Francisco's new signal caller after Jimmy Garoppolo exited Sunday's contest with a calf injury.

49ers rookie Trey Lance replaced Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback on Sunday as San Francisco hosted Seattle in an NFC West battle.

Garoppolo sustained a calf injury in the first half, leading to Lance starting the opening series of the third quarter. Garoppolo threw for 165 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game.

Lance tossed his second career touchdown pass during his third series on Sunday. He found wideout Deebo Samuel open on the right sideline, and Samuel sprinted forward unabated to the end zone before scoring a 76-yard touchdown.

Lance would add another touchdown throw to Samuel in the fourth quarter, and also ran for a two-point conversion that cut the deficit to 28–21. But Seattle would hold on for the win.

Garoppolo said postgame he expects to be out multiple weeks due to the injury. He added he does not think he suffered an Achilles injury.

