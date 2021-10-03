CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Mountaineer Marching Band hosts groundbreaking celebration for new $1 million practice facility

By Larmie Sanyon
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVEGH_0cG2yU6e00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Mountaineer Marching Band will have a new practice facility in the near future.

WVU held a groundbreaking brunch to announce the new astroturf field, which will cost $1 million. Cindi Roth, the president and CEO of the WVU Foundation said the money was raised through 1,000 donors. The Pride of West Virginia, as the band is known, should have its new field by the fall of 2022, Roth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IYb3_0cG2yU6e00
Mountaineer Marching Band performing during groundbreaking ceremony

“It means a tremendous amount to me as a new director coming in,” Band Director Dr. Cheldon Williams said. But, it means a lot to the students to know that they have the support of the people that have come before them.”

Having the new facility will give the band a home that mimics Milan Puskar Stadium where it normally performs on game day, Williams said.

Because it does that, The Pride can rehearse everything “exactly as it would go on game day”, he said. This will allow the band to get the shows and all of the presentations that it does for the community as polished as possible.

Mountaineer Marching Band plays for audience at groundbreaking brunch

Right now, the band practices in an asphalt parking lot near the WVU Coliseum regularly and the parking lot of the Canady Creative Arts Center on game day.

“The excitement is there, but one thing that I know that the students are really excited about is what this is going to do health benefit-wise for them,” Williams said. “Rehearsing on asphalt, doing stretches, doing drills it wears on the knees. It wears on their joints a little bit and to have access to a facility and a surface that will be a little bit kinder to their body over time, with as much as we practice, I think it will benefit them tremendously.”

All of this will make for a better final product, Williams said, which will make everyone happy.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1FBd_0cG2yU6e00
    Cindi Roth speaking during the brunch
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7u9x_0cG2yU6e00
    Gee speaking during groundbreaking brunch
Roth and Gee

Roth with the WVU Foundation said this is just the first phase of the plan. Phase two is underway now and the goal is to raise $2 million.

That will be used for a building that will be climate-controlled and specifically designed for the band.

“It would actually help for uniforms,” Williams said. “It would actually help for facility and storage spaces. It would really tremendously benefit the group overall.”

Roth was one of many people who spoke during the brunch. University President Gordon Gee also spoke. They both talked about how terrific the band is and why it truly deserves to be called “The Pride of West Virginia”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6b2V_0cG2yU6e00
Williams conducting the band

“Mountaineers come through, but there’s nothing like bandsmen and bandswomen,” Roth said. ‘They are so passionate. I think the music brings people together. The pandemic has proven that and that’s pretty evident by what we see even today.”

Roth said phase two will probably take two or three years of fundraising. But, once it’s done, it’ll all be worth the effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrcUh_0cG2yU6e00
People applauding the Mountaineer Marching Band

Williams said he appreciates everyone who donated because the funding will greatly benefit The Pride of West Virginia, which will in turn greatly benefit everyone who watches it perform.

“I want to say that I am tremendously grateful for the support of this community,” Williams said. “I want to say that I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues and I’m grateful to belong to such a storied institution.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State University continues homecoming traditions for 2021

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University continued homecoming celebrations and announced the finalist for king and queen.   Eight students are running for the 2021 title.  Grant Elliot : Grant is a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, the Math Club and an Alpha Sigma Tau Sweetheart. He is a senior from Mannington, W.Va. majoring in Math Education. Some of his hobbies include […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State students volunteer to clean-up a city avenue

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University students did their part to keep Fairmont beautiful. On Friday, students volunteered for the annual “Falcons Helping Falcons” Locust Avenue clean up. The clean-up happens every year during the homecoming weekend. This year around 50 students came out to fill up bags with trash from the street. Stephanie DeGroot, a construction project manager […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State rebrands its historic Victory Bell

FAIRMONT W.Va. – A bell on Fairmont State’s campus that used to get graffitied illegally has been turned into a campus beautification project. Fairmont State University held a dedication ceremony on Thursday for its historic Victory Bell which marks the transformation of a part of its campus history into a centerpiece for the future. The […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU Medicine offers COVID booster shot clinic in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine announced it will offer a vaccine booster shot clinic on Friday, Oct. 15 inside the former Sears location at the Morgantown Mall. The booster shot is available to those who were vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. However, the vaccines will be provided by appointment […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Education
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU extends indoor mask mandate through Oct. 20

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University (WVU) will be extending their indoor mask policy in all WVU through Oct. 20, no matter the person’s vaccination status. The extension is for the mask mandate that was put into place back in September. All campus buildings and facilities will require individuals to properly wear a mask while […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Best counties in West Virginia to retire to, according to Stacker

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Stacker, using data from Niche, has created a list of the best counties in West Virginia to retire. A number of factors go into what makes a county an ideal spot to retire to, including “cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Arts#The Band#Mountaineer Marching Band#Wvu#The Wvu Foundation
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County Courthouse Plaza to host North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Courthouse Plaza in Clarksburg will be hosting the North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person event on Oct.10 to combat Alzheimer’s disease. Participants will meet at the Courthouse or walk in their neighborhoods. Individuals who walk from home can engage in Walk-day using the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Governor trapped in elevator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A bit of a dilemma in the West Virginia governor’s mansion Thursday. Jim Justice’s office confirms reports, he was temporarily trapped in the elevator at the governor’s mansion around 1:30 p.m. Governor Justice issued a statement saying, “We asked maintenance and safety personnel to thoroughly inspect the elevator to determine how […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Preston takes down Fairmont Senior

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Preston defeated Fairmont Senior in two sets at Lincoln High School during a tri-match. The Knights and Polar Bears kept it close the whole way through. Preston started to pull away midway through the second set with a three point lead but the Polar Bears tied it up 22-22. Preston stuck it […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Good grief! 7 places you can search for a Great Pumpkin in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With fall in full swing, pumpkins and all things autumn are on everyone’s mind. Here is a list of pumpkin patches that you can visit in West Virginia. Old McDonald’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze offers pumpkins for purchase, a corn maze, jump pad, animals for viewing, a giant slide, playground, trails, […]
LIFESTYLE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

481
Followers
262
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy