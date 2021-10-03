CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Small chance of rain Monday

By DeVonte' Dixon
wfft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — There’s a chance of showers once again to start the work week off. Monday morning temperatures start off in the low 60s under a cloudy sky. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Warmer weekend, dry Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a drier but cool start to the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures start off in the upper 50s and low 60s. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android. We’ll finally have a...
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

Chance for some rain Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak frontal system will move through Saturday morning will bring a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm along the coast through late morning. Behind the front look for some drier air to settle in during the afternoon which should clear the skies out a bit later in the day.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Android Showers
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet Start To The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We had heavy downpours last night along with some strong thunderstorms. Most of those have wrapped up and will continue to do so as the morning goes on. Today will be the cooler day and wettest day of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Showers become scattered moving south to north this afternoon. By dinner time, rain showers taper off, leaving us with a mostly cloudy and dry Saturday night with lows around 60. Tomorrow, high pressure builds in and leaves us with a summer-like Sunday and a lot of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and some, yet again, getting to 80! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The Steelers game will be warmer than average. The trend continues for the work week with partly cloudy skies and highs flirting with the 80s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sweater weather doesn’t look to return until possibly the weekend! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy