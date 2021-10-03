Small chance of rain Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We had heavy downpours last night along with some strong thunderstorms. Most of those have wrapped up and will continue to do so as the morning goes on. Today will be the cooler day and wettest day of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Showers become scattered moving south to north this afternoon. By dinner time, rain showers taper off, leaving us with a mostly cloudy and dry Saturday night with lows around 60. Tomorrow, high pressure builds in and leaves us with a summer-like Sunday and a lot of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and some, yet again, getting to 80! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The Steelers game will be warmer than average. The trend continues for the work week with partly cloudy skies and highs flirting with the 80s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sweater weather doesn’t look to return until possibly the weekend! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO