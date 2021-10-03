CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

WATCH: Incredible touchdowns battle it out for top spot in our Plays of the Week

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDQ3v_0cG2vq9T00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After seven weeks of the high school football season, four of our Valley teams are still without a loss.

Hubbard, South Range, West Branch and Farrell are unbeaten as the season enters October.

Sports Team 27 shot 15 games this past week and we went through all the footage and found the best of the best in our Plays of the Week.

Plays of the Week is sponsored by Acura of Boardman and Boardman Mitsubishi.

Watch the video above to see the best plays from Week 7.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley — visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Hubbard, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WKBN

Another shut out; Springfield wins 7th game in a row

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beau Brungard threw for two scores and ran for another two as Springfield rolled to a 42-0 win over Western Reserve. Brungard finished by throwing for 140 yards and rushed for 121 stripes. Springfield’s defense allowed just 100 yards of total offense while posting their...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Weather#American Football#Hubbard South Range#Sports Team#Acura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Farrell displays another dominating effort; shuts out Wilmington

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell ended their 4-game losing skid against Wilmington by topping the Greyhounds, 54-0. The Steelers improve to 5-0 overall (5-0 in Region 1). Anthony Stallworth gained 232 yards on the ground and scored 3 times. Wilmington drops to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in region play. The loss snaps Wilmington’s 27-game […]
FARRELL, PA
WKBN

The Eagles rush past the Tigers to remain unbeaten in the EOAC

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Eagles used the combination of a pounding rushing attack and a suffocating defense Friday night to subdue the Wellsville Tigers 34-7.  The Victory keeps the Eagles undefeated in the league with 4-0 record in the EOAC, and 6-1 overall.  The Tigers fall to 3-3 on the year, 3-2 in […]
WELLSVILLE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

1K+
Followers
645
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy