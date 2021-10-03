WATCH: Incredible touchdowns battle it out for top spot in our Plays of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After seven weeks of the high school football season, four of our Valley teams are still without a loss.

Hubbard, South Range, West Branch and Farrell are unbeaten as the season enters October.

Sports Team 27 shot 15 games this past week and we went through all the footage and found the best of the best in our Plays of the Week.

Plays of the Week is sponsored by Acura of Boardman and Boardman Mitsubishi.

Watch the video above to see the best plays from Week 7.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley — visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.