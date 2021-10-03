CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Leaked records open a "Pandora" box of financial secrets

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE, JONATHAN MATTISE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. The findings are based on a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 different firms located around the world. The report released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists is dubbed the “Pandora Papers” because the findings shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires
Radar Online.com

Jamie Spears' Attorney Demands Nearly $2 Million In New Estate Battle As Britney Refuses To Pay Staggering $500K Conservatorship Bill

The primary attorney for Jamie Spears in his conservatorship battle with his daughter, Britney Spears, is charging millions as part of a new estate battle. Days after the pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, refused to pay Vivian Thoreen of law firm Holland & Knight the more than $500,000 she requested to cover the cost of "media matters," she demanded almost $2 million in legal fees as part of a separate case.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy