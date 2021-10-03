Copper lifts Sky to 86-83 win over Sun and 2-1 series lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 26 points and Allie Quigley added 21 to help the Chicago Sky edge the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 86-83 in Game 3 of a WNBA semifinals. The sixth-seeded Sky can win the best-of-five series and secure the franchise’s second trip to the league finals with a victory at home Wednesday. Copper completed a three-point play and made a running layup to cap a 9-0 run midway through the final period to give the hosts the lead for good. Down 84-83, the Sun had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds when Briann January got behind the defense on a breakaway, but missed the layup.