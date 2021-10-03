Ohtani open to longterm talks with Angels in offseason

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani says he is “very open” to negotiating a longterm contract with the club this offseason. Ohtani spoke before the Angels regular-season finale in Seattle. Ohtani could have pitched on turn on the final day of the season, but opted to skip his final start. He was the designated hitter and leading off in the Angels lineup for the last game of a possible MVP season. Ohtani is finishing his fourth season with the Angels and is signed through the end of next season. He entered the final day as the presumptive leader in the AL MVP race after going 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts, and hitting 45 home runs at the plate.