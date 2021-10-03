Vaccine-Hesitant NBA Star Andrew Wiggins Gets COVID Shot

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was so reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, he asked the NBA to grant him a religious exemption. The league denied it, which meant Wiggins would have to get the shot or sit out home games in San Francisco—costing him up to $9 million. Now comes word from coach Steve Kerr that Wiggins has gotten vaccinated. “He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it,” Kerr said Sunday. Wiggins never explained why he was against the vaccine, but he’s not alone. The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving has also refused the jab even though he can’t play home games without it.