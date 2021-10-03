CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees Win In Walk-Off Fashion, Will Now Stroll Into The Playoffs

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxPBQ_0cG2vYSV00

It all came down to this – 0-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning on the final day of the Major League Baseball season. The New York Yankees needed a win in order to clinch a wild card spot in the American League playoffs.

But their archrivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, weren’t going to make things easy. The Yankees already knew that the close-behind Toronto Blue Jays had won today, and if the Yanks lost to the Rays – after losing the first two games of the series – then bad things could happen.

Yankee Aaron Judge made the anxiety go away. He hit a walk-off single that drove in Tyler Wade from third base to get the Yankees into the postseason.

They now await the results of the Red Sox’s game against the Nationals and the Mariners’ game against the Angels to see who they will face, and if they will host Tuesday’s wild-card game.

UPDATE: The Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 at Nationals Park to earn the top AL wild card spot. They will host the Yankees Tuesday in a one-game playoff.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees pitcher rejects demotion, opts for free agency

There weren’t many Yankees fans left who wanted to see Andrew Heaney pitch in pinstripes again. They won’t have to, either. The team said Heaney, a lefty starting pitcher, elected free agency instead of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Aaron Judge
Empire Sports Media

Will the New York Yankees resign Anthony Rizzo?

The ending of the New York Yankees season this year seemed incredibly fitting. The team was incredibly frustrating to watch all season long and either looked like the best team in the world or one of the worst teams in the league depending on the game. This week, the Yankees...
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees 9/25: 3 Major takeaways from win over the Red Sox

Last night the New York Yankees entered one of their most critical series of the season to hold on to a wild-card berth in the postseason. The New York Yankees opened a three-game series with their traditional age-long rivals Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Yankees put ace Gerrit Cole on the mound to face one of the Red Sox’s most successful pitchers Nathan Eovaldi in that effort. The effort came up big as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 8-3.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Analysis: Has the Yankee organization ruined Gleyber Torres?

Before the 2020 season, the New York Yankees didn’t want to pay Didi Gregorius for his services as a shortstop and let him go to Joe Girardi’s Philadelphia Phillies. Instead, they chose to move the second baseman Gleyber Torres to be the team’s new shortstop. Ever since then, the bright young star once heralded as the Yankee’s new superstar has struggled both in his offense and defense. It should have lit up caution signs in the front office, but they didn’t see them or failed to act on them.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: A must win series against the New York Yankees

We’re vastly winding down to the end of September in the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays regular-season schedule. Due to the current situation, it looks like there will be a meaningful dance partner with us next week in the New York Yankees; one of serious importance. After weeks of fiery offense,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Major League Baseball#The New York Yankees#American League#The Tampa Bay Rays#Yanks#The Red Sox#Mariners#Angels
chatsports.com

New York Yankees: Yankees strengthen hold on the wild card with win over the Jays (video)

With new urgency, last night, the New York Yankees entered the last game of the Toronto Blue Jays series at Roger’s Center in Toronto with a need to win the rubber game of the series. The Yankees won the first game 7-2 but lost the second game in a 6-5 squeaker. The must-win would allow the Yankees to keep the wild card home field advantage even if the Red Sox won their game with the Orioles. Which they didn’t; they lost to the Baltimore Orioles, including the series.
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees Analysis: Can the Yankees win it all?

Last night the unlikely New York Yankees stole the number one wild card berth from the Red Sox when they swept them in three games. The word unlikely is used because the Yankees have been so inconsistent during this entire season. Yankees fans hoped to get out of the weekend series with the Red Sox just alive. Never realistically dreaming of sweeping the Red Sox in their own Fenway Park.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Giancarlo Stanton can’t be stopped as Yankees win against the Jays

The New York Yankees were in Toronto, Canada, tonight for the first game of three against the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series that may decide if they go to the postseason or not. The Yankees miraculously swept the Red Sox in a three-game series with their rival. The Yankees have won their lasts six games in a row. Coincidentally ever since Nestor Cortes Jr. bought the Yankees a pet turtle that they named “Bonxie” the Yankees have won. Bronxie or more likely Giancarlo Stanton led the Yankees to their seventh win in a row. The score was the Yankees 7 and the Blue Jays 2.
MLB
Deadline

Deadline

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy