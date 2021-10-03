Bears offense shows new life under Fields in win against Lions

CHICAGO — Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez answers three questions about the Detroit Lions’ 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. It was by far the worst game of the season for them, especially as a winnable game. Yes, the Lions were without some key players because of injuries and they sustained a few more injuries during the game. But they shot themselves in the foot, with a bazooka, when they turned over the ball twice inside Chicago’s 10-yard line. I hate it when teams chase points in the first half of a close game; coach Dan Campbell got too antsy going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 5 when the Lions were down 14-0 midway through the second quarter. At that point, the defense was struggling. If the Lions had kicked that field goal, they would have just needed a touchdown to tie things in the fourth quarter, instead of trailing by 10 when they started a drive from their 34 with 7:31 left.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO