WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on drug charges. Authorities state that on September 25 at approximately 6:03 p.m. members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division conducted a vehicle stop in the area of 12th Street and Northeast Boulevard. Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, 43-year-old St. Clair Jackson of New Castle, and following a brief investigation, recovered 66 Oxycodone pills and one (1) liter of Codeine. Police took Jackson into custody without incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO