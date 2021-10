PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the closures and detours going on around Valley roads this weekend. Loop 101 westbound is closed between SR 51 and Cave Creek Road for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. SR 51 ramp to Loop 101 westbound also closed. Loop 101 westbound on-ramps at 64th street, 56 street and Tatum Boulevard are closed as well. Consider using Loop 101 westbound to detour south on SR 51 and use westbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Cave Creek Road to reach Loop 101. East Valley drivers also can consider using Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to I-10 westbound and I-17 northbound in Phoenix to avoid the Loop 101 closure.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO