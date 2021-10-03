Forecast Discussion (10/3/21) PM: Rain chances early workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 41°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:46 PM

Sunday was a rainy day with the high for Sunday in the upper 60’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, the rain remains. There is a chance for a rumble of thunder in the evening hours as well. The low temperature will be in the low 60’s. The slow-moving semi-stationary front is still stalled out over us in the Twin Tiers. The rain on Monday will come in multiple rounds similar to Sunday and also have a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening hours.

The front will stall over us Monday into early Tuesday bringing the chance of rain on both days as well. along with an upper-level feature helping to initiate it. Tuesday, another front moving through in the afternoon to evening brings the chance for rain as well. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with the chance only for an isolated sprinkle in the area. From next Friday to Saturday, the chance for rain remains as the front moves north again along with the upper level low. In the workweek, the temperatures will be in the low 70’s. This is above average for the season. We will be continuing to watch for any flash flood potential with the rain; as of now, the risk is low.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

