Before Roger, it was Andre. I still have the overexposed, blurry photographs I snapped on a Fuji disposable film camera, taken after sneaking into Wimbledon’s Centre Court in 1992. I remember running up the concrete steps, sidestepping the uniformed security guard (who was himself watching the game) and clocking my icon in a white Nike cap, levitating like a specter at the far end. I lasted for three points until I was asked for my ticket and firmly escorted out. I still remember the rush of air as the crowd roared behind me as I left. I grinned all the way to the exit.

