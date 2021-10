Just like we all predicted, right? Not exactly. The Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky shook up the 2021 WNBA playoffs on Sunday and lead their respective semifinal series 2-1. Going into the playoffs, the No. 1-seeded Connecticut Sun and second-seededLas Vegas Aces seemed on a collision course for a WNBA Finals meeting, but now both need victories on the road Wednesday to keep their seasons alive.

