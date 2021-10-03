Charity golf tournament donates over $12K to a man battling stage IV cancer

NORTHAMPTON Mass. (WWLP)- Over the last 13 years the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $1 million with its partnerships, but this year they decided to donate their proceeds to a family in need.

The 13 th Annual Tournament that was held on September 7 th , at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow, MA, raised $12,600 for a local man that was diagnosed with stage IV Glioblastoma.

Stefan Gadecki, his loving wife of 13 years, Caitlin, and their two sweet girls, Brynn, 8 and Annika, 5, are now faced with the fight of their lives. It is said that the auction proceeds will help the family with medical expenses, living expenses, and offer them an opportunity to have family experiences that are being taken away from them far too soon.

“My brother Tom and I started this charity golf tournament to honor the legacy of our dad,” said TommyCar co-owner, Carla Cosenzi. “His vision was that no other family would experience the pain that he and his family endured and to continue to raise money for Neuro Oncology Research. This year, we read Stefan’s story and we knew in our hearts that our dad would want us to donate a portion of our proceeds to this family man. We could not do it without all of our supportive sponsors and attendees.”

The event is said to have been a scramble style tournament featuring a “Tee off against Cancer” shotgun start. Players enjoyed 18 holes of golf at one of the area’s top premiere private golf courses, a delicious lunch, exciting on-course activities, an evening cocktail reception with live entertainment from Noah Lis, a gourmet dinner, amazing raffle prizes, silent and live auctions.

