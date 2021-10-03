CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longmeadow, MA

Charity golf tournament donates over $12K to a man battling stage IV cancer

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRA8J_0cG2t69400

NORTHAMPTON Mass. (WWLP)- Over the last 13 years the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $1 million with its partnerships, but this year they decided to donate their proceeds to a family in need.

The 13 th Annual Tournament that was held on September 7 th , at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow, MA, raised $12,600 for a local man that was diagnosed with stage IV Glioblastoma.

ARPA: 22 Million in COVID relief funds for Northampton

Stefan Gadecki, his loving wife of 13 years, Caitlin, and their two sweet girls, Brynn, 8 and Annika, 5, are now faced with the fight of their lives. It is said that the auction proceeds will help the family with medical expenses, living expenses, and offer them an opportunity to have family experiences that are being taken away from them far too soon.

“My brother Tom and I started this charity golf tournament to honor the legacy of our dad,” said TommyCar co-owner, Carla Cosenzi. “His vision was that no other family would experience the pain that he and his family endured and to continue to raise money for Neuro Oncology Research. This year, we read Stefan’s story and we knew in our hearts that our dad would want us to donate a portion of our proceeds to this family man. We could not do it without all of our supportive sponsors and attendees.”

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Hadley backyard

The event is said to have been a scramble style tournament featuring a “Tee off against Cancer” shotgun start. Players enjoyed 18 holes of golf at one of the area’s top premiere private golf courses, a delicious lunch, exciting on-course activities, an evening cocktail reception with live entertainment from Noah Lis, a gourmet dinner, amazing raffle prizes, silent and live auctions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

$3.5M expansion ceremony at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield will hold its grand opening ceremony for the organization’s $3.5 million, 15,000-square-foot building expansion on October 13. “We are so pleased to have provided funding for this terrific Boys and Girls Club project through the Early Education and...
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

1K+
Followers
681
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy