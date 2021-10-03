CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

How much should you tip on a takeout order?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mdbbn_0cG2t4Nc00

(NEXSTAR) – Tipping on a takeout order was always the generous thing to do. But during the pandemic, it pretty much became the standard.

How much we should tip, however, remains the subject of considerable confusion.

“There are times when takeout doesn’t require the same amount of effort but then there are other times when it does,” says Diane Gottsman , an etiquette expert, author, and the founder of The Protocol School of Texas.

Generally, Gottsman says, customers should plunk down at least a few dollars into the tip jar for smaller orders, but up to 20% for especially large or complicated orders. It’s not necessary, she acknowledges, but customers these days should take into account the extra responsibilities of a server or delivery driver during the pandemic.

“We should keep in mind the convenience to us to pick up curbside or have it delivered, or pick it up from the counter… most people are very appreciative of the effort the delivery person is making to keep us out of a crowd or home and comfortable rather than getting out,” Gottsman says.

Denver has $1.5M plan to lure workers to restaurant industry

Throughout the pandemic, not all customers have been as generous. While some surveys — like this survey of consumers commissioned by Bank of America — suggest that more than half of Americans began tipping more as a result of the pandemic, others have found just the opposite. In November 2020, for instance, the nonprofit group One Fair Wage, together with UC Berkeley, released the results of a survey of workers that indicated tips were declining for most service employees, partially as a result of having to enforce COVID safety protocol to sometimes “hostile” guests. A follow-up report published in Sept. 2021 suggested the problem had only gotten worse .

A separate survey, from CreditCards.com , came to roughly the same conclusion in June 2021.

Sonia Riggs, the president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association , says she’s heard reports from Colorado restaurants can attest to those findings.

“Tipping and customer behavior overall has seen a recent decline in generosity, unfortunately, due to possibly longer wait times at restaurants and with takeout service, but that’s due to the severe labor shortage the industry is facing right now,” she tells Nexstar.

According to Riggs, this “decline in generosity” isn’t reserved solely for takeout orders, either. In-person diners, too, have been leaving smaller gratuities in recent months, which Riggs attributes to diners “sometimes [forgetting] that restaurants are facing sky-high costs and lack of labor, which can lead to smaller menus and slower service.”

Expanded outdoor dining will no longer be an option in Greenwood Village, Aurora

Colorado’s problems appear to be national problems, too. The restaurant industry in general is still reeling from losses sustained amid the pandemic, with a majority of full-service and limited-service restaurateurs claiming they’re worse off today than just three months ago, according to the results of a recent survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association .

“Now is not the time to be more demanding when dining out or ordering takeout; it’s a time to be patient, empathetic, and kind as restaurant workers face increased demand with fewer colleagues,” Riggs says.

However, even the Emily Post Institute has always suggested that patrons should tip no more than their budgets allow — a sentiment Gottsman agrees with.

“If you can give more and are inclined to do so, by all means do it,” the etiquette expert says. “However, it’s not a standard rule to tip more than 20%.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 25

UNCSAM48
5d ago

At most fast food restaurants I don’t leave a tip. As far as curbside or counter pickup I don’t tip either. These businesses save money by not having to wait on us, clean up after us, or provide a cozy environment to eat in. Then there’s the food they forget to put in the bag, the cut back on amount of food they give you. If you est in you get more food than even taking it home in most cases. NO I DON’T TIP AT ALL.

Reply
7
PJ Clarke
5d ago

I always tip about 25%. If they're hustling to save me the time of going into the kitchen with an attempt to cook -- anything -- then they have saved me from myself and I owe them a debt of gratitude.

Reply(1)
6
Jessica Williams
5d ago

I tip the same (25-30 percent), whether its take out or dine in. lately all the orders have been takeout or delivery. I tip extra because of their willingness to continue serving, during the pandemic.

Reply
5
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Renowned Denver Restaurants Now Requiring Proof Of COVID Vaccination

DENVER (CBS4)– The restaurants of the Bonanno Concepts group are the latest in Denver to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a move that follows requiring all of the workers to be vaccinated. (credit: CBS) “It’s definitely a positive checkmark when I do go out to eat,” said Megan Tice as she and Dana Norder arrived at Mizuna for dinner Thursday night. “I’m very proud to be vaccinated and so I like when restaurants are doing this,” added Norder. “They’re really taking a stand, I appreciate that.” “It’s the commitment to community,” said Jessica Kinney, who was in charge of implementation for the restaurants. “We’re...
DENVER, CO
10 Tampa Bay

Here's how much coffee you should drink in a day to get the most benefit

TAMPA, Fla. — You’ve no doubt heard the phrase, “everything in moderation,” and the same rings true for consuming coffee, or caffeine in general. You may be reaching for the cup right now, as Dr. Paul Nanda, chief medical officer at TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track, breaks down how to get the most of that morning Joe. It does have it’s perks!
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood Village, CO
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Food & Drinks
Aurora, CO
Lifestyle
Aurora, CO
Restaurants
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Aurora, CO
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Santa Barbara Independent

How Much Space Are You Actually Leasing?

So you’ve found the perfect space for your business. It has a great location, ample parking and it is ready to move in. You know how much the rent is going to be on a per square foot basis but you need to determine how big the space is. This will decide what your monthly payment will be. When you ask the property owner how big the space is he tells you it is 1,000 square feet. In your mind, the space does not look that large. You ask the property owner if you can confirm that and he agrees. When you measure the space, you find that it is only around 900 square feet. When you relay this information to the property owner, he states that you have measured the usable square feet whereas he is measuring the rentable square feet. What is the difference and why is there one?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Weather#Food Drink#Bank Of America#Americans#Fair Wage#Uc Berkeley#Covid#Creditcards Com
Axios

How renting an apartment or house is changing in Denver

Denver is emerging as a test market for an experiment in the way we rent apartments and homes. State of play: Most of the new options — whether nomadic rentals, co-living arrangements or pairing intergenerational odd couples — are aimed at millennials and Gen Zers who want amenities and a sense of urban community.
DENVER, CO
moneytalksnews.com

7 New Products at Costco in October

Costco shoppers get used to seeking out their old favorites — a juicy rotisserie chicken, a pallet of paper towels, enough coffee to fuel an entire dorm. But because the warehouse club’s selection is so huge, it’s easy to forget that Costco adds new products all the time. There’s no...
SHOPPING
Amy Christie

3 affordable places to rent a home in Denver

Are you thinking of moving to Denver? The Mile High City will welcome you with a revitalized environment, full of restaurants, plenty of housing options, and several art galleries. You can also get your outdoor fun time in Denver's largest parks and find the right spot to be comfortable and forget stress.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

People Are Losing It Over This Costco Frozen Pizza

If you were ever considering memorizing a Costco item number, this could be the one. Item number 1538784 is a frozen pizza, but it's not just any frozen pizza. It is, according to a booming Reddit thread started by user puckingrufus56 last week, the absolute best-frozen pizza in the Costco aisles, if not the world.
FOOD & DRINKS
denverite.com

Median rent for a one-bedroom in Denver has reached an all-time high

The Mile High City’s median rent for a one-bedroom apartment has surpassed $1,600 for the first time, according to one online real estate company. Since Zumper started publishing renter reports in 2015, company spokesperson Crystal Chen said the median rent in the city reached $1,600 in June, August and October of 2019, but never over this amount. That changed when it reached $1,610 in September, which was a 5.2 percent jump from August. Last month’s median rent is a 15 percent jump from September 2020.
DENVER, CO
Dave Chung

Crack Shack to open second Denver location in RiNo

Grange fries at Crack Shack's location in Greenwood VillageDave Chung. After opening its first location in Troy Guard's Grange Hall in Greenwood Village, San Diego's favorite fried chicken spot The Crack Shack will be opening a second location in RiNo at 2801 Walnut Street. According to The Denver Post, The Crack Shack plans to open its standalone location in August 2022, next door to RiNo's Stem Ciders and the soon-to-open RevZilla.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

1K+
Followers
356
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy