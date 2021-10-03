Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

NEW YORK — Unvaccinated Nets star Kyrie Irving is one step closer to returning to the team, at least for practice. New York City has ruled the HSS Training Facility, where the Nets practice in Industry City, is a private office building, giving the franchise the power to set its own COVID-19 vaccination protocols. The determination clears a pathway for Irving, who has been away from the team since they returned from training camp in San Diego, to rejoin his teammates.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO