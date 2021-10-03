CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Bedrosian in the 6th. b-struck out for Bleier in the 7th. c-grounded out for Kennedy in the 8th. 1-ran for León in the 2nd. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Miami 3. 2B_Harper (42), Gregorius (16). 3B_Alvarez (1). HR_Galvis (5), off López; McCutchen (27), off Okert; Fortes (4), off Neris. RBIs_Galvis (14), McCutchen 2 (80), Bra.Miller (49), Alvarez (6), Chisholm Jr. (53), Fortes 2 (7). SB_Jankowski (5), Alvarez (1).

www.gazettextra.com

MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs narrow search for new general manager

Cubs president Jed Hoyer is narrowing his search for a new general manager, focusing on candidates with a strong history in player development. A decision could come after the divisional round of the playoffs. Per The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney, among the final candidates are Carlos Rodriguez of...
MLB
Person
Lance Barrett
Janesville Gazette

No. 5 Cincinnati 52, Temple 3

CIN_Ford 8 run (C.Smith kick), 9:42. CIN_Ford 75 run (C.Smith kick), 14:50. CIN_T.Scott 38 pass from Ridder (C.Smith kick), 11:00. CIN_McClelland 28 run (C.Smith kick), 7:45. CIN_M.Young 11 pass from Ridder (C.Smith kick), :54. Fourth Quarter. CIN_Wright 58 run (C.Smith kick), 10:15. A_37,978. TEMCIN. First downs1423. Total Net Yards234542. Rushes-yards29-8433-279.
FOOTBALL
Janesville Gazette

Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

DP_Atlanta 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 5. HR_Pederson (1), Tellez (1). Morton pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. HBP_Morton (García). WP_Burnes. Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Tony Randazzo; Right, Quinn Wolcott; Left, Will Little. T_3:00. A_40,852 (41,900).
BASEBALL
Janesville Gazette

Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

A-struck out for Margot in the 9th. b-walked for Zunino in the 9th. 1-ran for Martinez in the 9th. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Hernández 3 (3), Martinez (1). HR_Bogaerts (1), off Baz; Verdugo (1), off McHugh; Hernández (1), off McHugh; Martinez (1), off Wisler; Devers (1), off Wacha; Luplow (1), off Sale; Choi (1), off Houck. RBIs_Bogaerts 2 (2), Verdugo 2 (2), Hernández 3 (3), Martinez 3 (3), Vázquez 2 (2), Devers 2 (2), Díaz (2), Luplow 4 (4), Choi (1).
MLB
Janesville Gazette

AP Sportlight

1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field. 1936 — Ohio State trumpet player John Brungart dots the ‘i’ in “Script Ohio” for the first...
COLUMBUS, OH
Janesville Gazette

Webb, Posey lift Giants over Dodgers 4-0 in NLDS opener

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out 10 pitching masterfully in his postseason debut, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up, and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Friday night in the opener of their NL Division Series.
MLB
Janesville Gazette

No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

FLA_D.Pierce 1 run (Christmann kick), 11:16. FLA_Fraziars 5 pass from Jones (Christmann kick), 5:23. FLA_Whittemore 9 pass from Jones (Christmann kick), 3:55. FLA_D.Pierce 61 pass from Jones (Christmann kick), 12:07. FLA_Copeland 25 pass from Jones (Christmann kick), 10:26. FLA_D.Pierce 1 run (Christmann kick), 8:46. A_86,258. VANFLA. First downs1818. Total Net...
FOOTBALL
Baseball
Sports
Janesville Gazette

Saturday's Transactions

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHPs Mike Foltynewicz and Hunter Wood and OF Jason Martin elected free agency after clearing outright waivers. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Mike Fetters bullpen coach, Dave McKay first base coach, Tony Perezchica third base coach and Luis Ureta promoted to new role on the staff. Chris Cron coach, Robby Hammock quality control & catching coach, Matt Herges pitching coach, Drew Hedman co-hitting coach and Rick Short co-hitting coach will not return to the Major League coaching staff.
NFL
Janesville Gazette

San Diego 52, Butler 21

BUT_Reder 1 run (Zurak kick), 00:09. USD_Jefferson 22 pass from Randall (Eickert kick), 08:45. USD_Brown 32 pass from Randall (Eickert kick), 01:11. USD_Hawkins 24 interception return (Eickert kick), 10:16. USD_Brown 19 pass from Randall (Eickert kick), 05:41. USD_Wallace 53 interception return (Eickert kick), 03:52. BUT_Reder 11 run (Zurak kick), 01:30.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Janesville Gazette

No. 22 Arizona St. 28, Stanford 10

ASU_White 5 run (Zendejas kick), 1:05. ASU_Badger 22 run (Zendejas kick), 10:24. STAN_FG Sanborn 32, 7:32. ASU_J.Jones -1 interception return (Zendejas kick), 2:38. RUSHING_Stanford, Peat 7-32, A.Jones 7-13, McKee 6-(minus 32). Arizona St., White 13-96, Daniels 13-76, Trayanum 9-50, Badger 1-22, Ngata 5-21, (Team) 3-(minus 10). PASSING_Stanford, McKee 27-45-3-356. Arizona...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Janesville Gazette

Nets’ Kyrie Irving can join team for practice despite unvaccinated status

NEW YORK — Unvaccinated Nets star Kyrie Irving is one step closer to returning to the team, at least for practice. New York City has ruled the HSS Training Facility, where the Nets practice in Industry City, is a private office building, giving the franchise the power to set its own COVID-19 vaccination protocols. The determination clears a pathway for Irving, who has been away from the team since they returned from training camp in San Diego, to rejoin his teammates.
NBA
Janesville Gazette

Baylor 45, West Virginia 20

BAY_T.Thornton 75 pass from Bohanon (Hankins kick), 14:19. WVU_Ryan 12 pass from Doege (Legg kick), 12:41. BAY_Sims 10 pass from Bohanon (Hankins kick), 9:22. BAY_Bohanon 1 run (Hankins kick), 5:24. Second Quarter. BAY_T.Thornton 11 pass from Bohanon (Hankins kick), 9:52. WVU_FG Legg 29, 6:17. Third Quarter. WVU_FG Legg 27, 9:17.
FOOTBALL
CBS LA

Masterful Webb Pitches Giants Past Dodgers In Playoff Opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Logan Webb struck out 10 pitching masterfully in his postseason debut, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up, and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Friday night in the opener of their NL Division Series. Those two Giants standouts summed up this year perfectly for the NL West champs: A brilliant performance by the young right-hander supported by a veteran catcher who has shined on this big October stage so many times before. Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford also homered to back a combined five-hitter by Webb...
MLB
Janesville Gazette

Taurasi makes it back in time for birth of daughter

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl — the couple's second child. Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury beat the Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series. She had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 87-84 win on Friday night.
NBA

