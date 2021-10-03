CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Diego-San Francisco Runs

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Giants third. Evan Longoria flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Logan Webb singles to center field. Tommy La Stella lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Wilmer Flores singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Logan Webb to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. walks. Buster Posey singles to shortstop. LaMonte Wade Jr. to third. Wilmer Flores scores. Logan Webb scores. Brandon Crawford lines out to right center field to Trent Grisham.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Tommy La Stella
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Nabil Crismatt
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Wil Myers
CBS LA

Masterful Webb Pitches Giants Past Dodgers In Playoff Opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Logan Webb struck out 10 pitching masterfully in his postseason debut, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up, and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Friday night in the opener of their NL Division Series. Those two Giants standouts summed up this year perfectly for the NL West champs: A brilliant performance by the young right-hander supported by a veteran catcher who has shined on this big October stage so many times before. Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford also homered to back a combined five-hitter by Webb...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#San Diego#Giants#Padres 0#Padres 1
Sports Illustrated

Ready for a Star-Studded NLDS Show?

Four of the last five National League MVPs will be playing in this year’s NLDS—one on each of the four remaining teams. The Dodgers are the most star-studded team in a star-studded NL playoff field. Los Angeles has four former MVPs on its roster alone. The Giants have two, while the Brewers and ...
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Bleacher Report

Joe Maddon Downplays Shohei Ohtani's Comments About Frustrations with Angels

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani turned heads when he said winning will be a big deciding factor in where he plays if and when he becomes a free agent after the 2023 campaign, but manager Joe Maddon suggested that doesn't mean he necessarily wants to leave. The Associated Press...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs narrow search for new general manager

Cubs president Jed Hoyer is narrowing his search for a new general manager, focusing on candidates with a strong history in player development. A decision could come after the divisional round of the playoffs. Per The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney, among the final candidates are Carlos Rodriguez of...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

4 takeaways from Jed Hoyer’s season wrap-up: David Ross’ contract situation, the Chicago Cubs’ No. 1 offseason priority and building another contending lineup

For nearly an hour Wednesday morning, Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer dissected the good, bad and everything in between during his end-of-season news conference. The wide range of topics closed the book on the 2021 season for the 91-loss Cubs as the organization’s focus shifts to the offseason. Four takeaways stood out among the various themes Hoyer discussed. 1. Expect manager David Ross’ ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy