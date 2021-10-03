San Diego-San Francisco Runs
Giants third. Evan Longoria flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Logan Webb singles to center field. Tommy La Stella lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Wilmer Flores singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Logan Webb to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. walks. Buster Posey singles to shortstop. LaMonte Wade Jr. to third. Wilmer Flores scores. Logan Webb scores. Brandon Crawford lines out to right center field to Trent Grisham.
