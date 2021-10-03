Former Art Van Furniture HQ in Warren reportedly is sold
Furniture is officially out and an industrial use is in for the former Art Van Furniture headquarters on 14 Mile Road near Van Dyke Avenue in Warren. According to a recent report by Crain’s Detroit Business, Montreal-based Groupe Quint has finalized its purchase of the 1 million-square-foot property for $52.5 million. Simon Yeramian, the company’s vice president of investments confirmed the sale in an email to Crain’s.www.macombdaily.com
