CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, MI

Former Art Van Furniture HQ in Warren reportedly is sold

By Mitch Hotts
Macomb Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurniture is officially out and an industrial use is in for the former Art Van Furniture headquarters on 14 Mile Road near Van Dyke Avenue in Warren. According to a recent report by Crain’s Detroit Business, Montreal-based Groupe Quint has finalized its purchase of the 1 million-square-foot property for $52.5 million. Simon Yeramian, the company’s vice president of investments confirmed the sale in an email to Crain’s.

www.macombdaily.com

Comments / 6

Lisa Marbly-Warir
5d ago

I'm glad it was sold. I pass it from time to time.. I hate to see an empty building. Art Van probably wouldn't have gone out of business if their furniture wasn't overpriced.

Reply
3
Evelena Scott
5d ago

Over priced trash, and then voided out everyone's warranties that had just got furniture. They knew they were closing and still sold everyone a warranty... and then didn't refund money. You pay for a service, you should receive the service. If not, a refund is in order. Scammers!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Warren, MI
Business
City
Warren, MI
City
Roseville, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Reuters

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to end a government crisis after his coalition partner said he was unfit for office because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied the demand by...
EUROPE
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Van Dyke#Art Van Furniture Hq#Detroit Business#Blue Bell Mattress Co#Lcn Capital Partners
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy