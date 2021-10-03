Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores six in return
Aldridge scored six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and a block in 14 minutes during Sunday's 123-97 preseason win over the Lakers. After briefly retiring last season, Aldridge made his return to the Nets during Sunday's preseason opener. The 36-year-old only played 14 minutes, but did score six points and earned the start at center. Aldridge will be competing with fellow veterans Paul Millsap and Blake Griffin, as well as Nicolas Claxton, for minutes throughout the regular season.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0