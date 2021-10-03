CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores six in return

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldridge scored six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and a block in 14 minutes during Sunday's 123-97 preseason win over the Lakers. After briefly retiring last season, Aldridge made his return to the Nets during Sunday's preseason opener. The 36-year-old only played 14 minutes, but did score six points and earned the start at center. Aldridge will be competing with fellow veterans Paul Millsap and Blake Griffin, as well as Nicolas Claxton, for minutes throughout the regular season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Paul Millsap
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Fg
CBS Sports

Nets' Sekou Doumbouya: Scores 11 in win

Doumbouya scored 11 points (3-3 FG, 5-5 FT) to go with four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 123-97 win over the Lakers. After spending his first two seasons in Detroit, Doumbouya was traded over the offseason and got his first action with the Nets during Sunday's preseason win. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft was able to reach double-digit scoring and also shot 5-of-5 from the free throw line -- an area of the game he has struggled with in the past. Still just 20 years old, there is time for the forward to prove he belongs in the league, but Brooklyn's talented and deep roster may make it hard for Doumbouya to find the court during the regular season.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Marks, Big Three, Aldridge, Two-Way Slot

The Nets welcome their role as favorites as the new season approaches, writes Brian Lewis of The New York Post. Brooklyn was expected to win the title last season after acquiring James Harden to go with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but injuries made it rare that all three were on the court at the same time. With a deeper bench to to back up the Big Three, the Nets are honest about what they hope to accomplish.
NBA
New York Post

Nets’ LaMarcus Aldridge opens up about ‘scary night’ dealing with heart issue

One of the scariest moments of LaMarcus Aldridge’s life led to a realization. “That night was so dramatic for me,” Aldridge said Monday. “I was like, ‘I’m definitely done.’ ”. During an April 10 game against the Lakers, the most reliable thing there is — a heartbeat — felt off....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

What Do They All Have In Common? Nets' Kevin Durant And LaMarcus Aldridge, Kings' Tristian Thompson, Pacers' Myles Turner, Cavs' Jarrett Allen And Magic's Mo Bamba

Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, Tristian Thompson, Myles Turner, Mo Bamba, and Jarrett Allen all have something in common. All of them are either top draft picks, NBA All-Stars, NBA Champions or have massive contracts. What's the one common dominator?. They all played basketball in college at the University of Texas.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Irving, Harden, Millsap, Aldridge

Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who reportedly hasn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine, deflected questions about his vaccination status when he spoke to reporters on Zoom today, as Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe of ESPN write. Irving presumably wasn’t able to attend Brooklyn’s Media Day in person due to New York’s regulations...
NBA
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nets rookie Thomas resumes scoring surge

While Brooklynites wait to see if Kyrie Irving will get vaccinated ahead of the most anticipated season in Nets history, Cam Thomas continues to put up impressive numbers. The Nets’ preseason rookie sensation scored a game-high 21 points Sunday as Brooklyn opened its exhibition slate with a 123-97 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers in front of 16,000 fans at Staples Center.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy