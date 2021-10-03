CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Jong Suk Talks About Taking On New Challenges For Upcoming Projects With Cha Eun Woo & YoonA

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview and pictorial for Arena Homme Plus magazine, Lee Jong Suk dished on his many upcoming projects!. After being discharged from the military earlier this year, Lee Jong Suk is already booked and busy: the actor will be starring opposite Girls’ Generation‘s YoonA in the upcoming tvN drama “Big Mouth” (literal title), and he will also be starring alongside ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo and Kim Rae Won in the new action film “Decibel” (literal title).

