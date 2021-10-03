Lee Jong Suk Talks About Taking On New Challenges For Upcoming Projects With Cha Eun Woo & YoonA

Kim Woo Bin exudes charisma in his new pictorial for GQ Korea!. On September 27, GQ Korea released Kim Woo Bin’s stylish fall pictorial with Ralph Lauren’s Purple Label. Through the interview that followed, Kim Woo Bin shared, “In the past, I spent a lot of time meaninglessly. These days, I focus on the moment, and I try to open my heart up to others more. Everyday when I wrap up my day, I think, ‘Even if I go back to today’s morning, I’m not confident I could have lived better than I did today.'” The actor continued, “In a situation where I have to repeat the same acting multiple times, I begin to express my feelings of that moment even more.”

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO