Video Games

Xbox Series X Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Accessory

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming Xbox Series X and S accessory that has been highly-anticipated for many owners of either next-gen console seems to be coming very soon. Thanks to a new leak that has recently emerged, a second version of Seagate's expansion card that is designed specifically to work with the Xbox Series X and S seems to be heading to storefronts sooner than expected. And best of all, this new model will be cheaper than the one that is currently on the market.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

