Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Outperforms Sanders in loss to KC

Gainwell rushed three times for 31 yards and a touchdown while catching six of eight targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Chiefs. Gainwell outplayed the ineffective Miles Sanders, who mustered just 13 yards on seven carries. The rookie fifth-round pick found paydirt from seven yards early in the fourth quarter and now has two touchdowns while Sanders still hasn't scored this season. With a prominent role as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and as a rushing option in the red zone, Gainwell has established himself as an enticing fantasy option ahead of his team's Week 5 trip to Carolina.