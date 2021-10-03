CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Outperforms Sanders in loss to KC

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Gainwell rushed three times for 31 yards and a touchdown while catching six of eight targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Chiefs. Gainwell outplayed the ineffective Miles Sanders, who mustered just 13 yards on seven carries. The rookie fifth-round pick found paydirt from seven yards early in the fourth quarter and now has two touchdowns while Sanders still hasn't scored this season. With a prominent role as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and as a rushing option in the red zone, Gainwell has established himself as an enticing fantasy option ahead of his team's Week 5 trip to Carolina.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Fantasy#Chiefs#American Football
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Six potential trade destinations for Matt Ryan

The trend continues of the Atlanta Falcons finding a way to lose despite Matt Ryan doing everything he can to win, it is ridiculous. No quarterback in NFL history has had the kind of bad luck that Ryan has had over the course of a career, especially during the past five seasons he has played. All he does is stay healthy, make plays, and get disrespected by Falcons fans and NFL fans in general.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Video Shows Fight Break Out Between Chargers and Raiders Fans at SoFi Stadium

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. With the NFL season in full swing, videos of fights between fans breaking out at stadiums across the country have become a weekly occurence.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Jon Gruden News

On Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. Unfortunately for Gruden,...
NFL
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Falcons News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the football world learned the Atlanta Falcons would be without their two top receivers this weekend. Just days before the team’s game against the New York Jets in London, both Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage didn’t make the trip. Gage is dealing with an injury, while Ridley reportedly didn’t make the trip for personal reasons.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message After Tough Start

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Despite their 1-2 start, the goal this year hasn’t changed. On Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted an encouraging message on Twitter for his fans. He tweeted, “I love adversity.”. Wilson has played well through three games, but it...
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

After being forced out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an injury, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t practice for most of the week. But today’s news for Jimmy Garoppolo could have major implications for the team this week – and moving forward. NFL insider Ian Rapoport...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban made not-so-subtle recruiting pitch to Arch Manning during 'Monday Night Football' with Peyton and Eli

Nick Saban appeared to do a little recruiting while appearing on the ESPN2 broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with Peyton and Eli Manning. The Manning brothers hyped up Saban as “quarterback guru,” noting that Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones are QB1’s in the NFL. Saban happens to be recruiting a potential future NFL QB in Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
NFL
WFAA

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott a FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nominee

DALLAS — The Ezekiel Elliott of yore has come back for the Dallas Cowboys, and his big game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 has earned him some national recognition. The two-time NFL rushing champion was nominated on Monday for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his efforts against Carolina. Elliott generated 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Dallas' 36-28 win at AT&T Stadium that improved their record to 3-1 to give them early command of the NFC East.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Trade Speculation

In-season blockbuster quarterback trades are extremely rare, but could we see one if things go downhill quickly in Seattle?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks could look to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson if the 2021 season goes poorly. This likely wouldn’t happen until after the season, but if Seattle gets off to a disastrous start, perhaps it could happen sooner.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy