Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Finds end zone twice in win

Alie-Cox secured three of five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 27-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Alie-Cox became the surprise beneficiary of both of Carson Wentz's touchdown passes, recording three- and 11-yard scoring grabs in the second half to help seal the Colts' first win of the season. The fourth-year tight end has already matched a career high with the pair of scores, and perhaps his connection with Wentz will help lead to the athletic Alie-Cox surpassing the career-best 31-394 line he produced while working with Philip Rivers in 2020. Alie-Cox will look to build on the surprise fantasy-friendly effort in a Week 5 road battle against the Ravens on Monday night, Oct. 11.