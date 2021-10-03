CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Finds end zone twice in win

 6 days ago

Alie-Cox secured three of five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 27-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Alie-Cox became the surprise beneficiary of both of Carson Wentz's touchdown passes, recording three- and 11-yard scoring grabs in the second half to help seal the Colts' first win of the season. The fourth-year tight end has already matched a career high with the pair of scores, and perhaps his connection with Wentz will help lead to the athletic Alie-Cox surpassing the career-best 31-394 line he produced while working with Philip Rivers in 2020. Alie-Cox will look to build on the surprise fantasy-friendly effort in a Week 5 road battle against the Ravens on Monday night, Oct. 11.

The Baltimore Sun

Ravens roundtable: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson, the defense’s ceiling and the AFC North race

A month into the season, the 2021 Ravens have already seen a lot, from a new rash of injuries to a record-setting field goal to an accusation that “player safety is secondary” in Baltimore. With the 3-1 Ravens preparing for Monday’s prime-time game against the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon addressed some of this season’s ...
Fox 59

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 163 ‘Can Colts Recover From 0-3 Start?’

INDIANAPOLIS — Can the Indianapolis Colts recover from a 0-3 start and still make the playoffs?. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins recap Indy’s loss to the Tennessee Titans (1:54), discuss takeaways (10:18) and provide an injury update (28:38). Follow the...
Stampede Blue

Good NFL Teams Find a Way To Win, and Right Now, the Colts Aren’t a Good Team

Sunday’s loss to division rival Tennessee doesn’t just mean the Colts are now behind two games so early on in the season; it also means they’re 0-3 for the first time in a decade. Behind some of the worst performances we’ve seen in the Reich/Eberflus era, Indianapolis couldn’t seem to...
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 10/3/21: Colts at Dolphins

The Dolphins and Colts will square off today at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins sit at 1-2 while the Colts are 0-3 and I think it’s pretty clear that either team could really use a win right about now. Jacoby Brissett will get to face off against his former team where he started several games for the Colts.
Daily Star

Colts Notebook: Alie-Cox emerges as red-zone threat

INDIANAPOLIS – Mo Alie-Cox is perennially listed as a breakout candidate on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster. The former VCU basketball player’s size (6-foot-5, 267 pounds), athleticism and physicality make for a tantalizing mix. But Indianapolis has never quite figured out how to put it all together for very long. Sunday’s...
Greensburg Daily News

Colts end skid with decisive win against Dolphins

Sunday was all about accountability for the Indianapolis Colts. After the franchise’s first 0-3 start in 10 years, the team called a players-only meeting early last week. The focus was simple. Each man was asked to look in the mirror and figure out what he could do to get a win.
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 5: Will Leonard Fournette Feast On A Weak Dolphins Run Defense?

(CBS Boston) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ high-powered offense runs largely on the arm of Tom Brady and the prowess of his receivers. The run game has been mostly an afterthought. But when Brady returned to New England, Tampa Bay focused more on the run. The rainy weather may have had something to do with it. But the Bucs’ Leonard Fournette had his best game of the season, picking up 92 yards for a solid 4.6 yards per carry. He could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up 136.8...
CBS Sports

Colts' Nyheim Hines: Cleared for MNF

Hines (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Monday night's game against the Ravens after being listed as a full practice participant Saturday. Now that he's cleared for Week 5 action, Hines will continue to work in a change-of-pace role behind Indy's top back Jonathan Taylor. It's an assignment that has led to hit-or-miss fantasy production for Hines out of the gate. In the Colts' Week 4 win over the Dolphins, Hines logged two carries for six yards and two catches for five yards on two targets. Looking ahead, Hines figures to be more involved in games where the team needs to throw more, which keeps the 24-year-old on the PPR radar.
CBS Sports

Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Ruled out for Week 5

Wilkins (illness) won't play Monday night against the Ravens, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. With Wilkins unavailable for Monday's contest, the Colts' Week 5 backfield is in line to be headed by the trio of Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines (shoulder) and Marlon Mack.
CBS Sports

Colts' Braden Smith: Remains unavailable

Smith (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Ravens, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. Smith sustained a foot injury in the Colts' season opener and will be forced to sit out a fourth straight contest. Julien Davenport will likely start again Monday, while Matt Pryor should continue to see additional playing time.
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
