Eagles' Miles Sanders: Struggles continue against KC

Monday night in Dallas was the definite low point of this early season for the Eagles. From the opening kickoff, the Eagles were dominated on both sides of the ball. Jalen Hurts and the offense did not score an offensive touchdown until halfway through the third quarter. Among other things, one of the most concerning trends of the night was the blatant misuse of Miles Sanders. Sanders ended the game with 2 rushing attempts for 27 yards. Some may argue that the reason why he didn’t get much run in this game was because the Eagles fell down by so much early and needed to continue to pass the ball to have a chance to come back. While this is partially true, the Eagles were only down by a touchdown halfway through the second quarter and only down 2 possessions at half time. After receiving his only 2 carries in the first half, Sanders didn’t receive a single carry in the second half.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO