Eagles' Miles Sanders: Struggles continue against KC
Sanders rushed seven times for 13 yards and caught all three of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 42-30 loss to Kansas City. Sanders failed to get anything going on the ground and was outperformed by rookie Kenneth Gainwell, who compiled 89 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on nine touches. With Gainwell forcing a near-even split in the Eagles' backfield and quarterback Jalen Hurts -- who led the team with 47 rushing yards in this one -- siphoning off rushing opportunities as well, Sanders isn't getting as many touches as most lead backs and hasn't made much of his opportunities. Getting back on track won't be easy for Sanders against the stout Panthers front in Week 5.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0