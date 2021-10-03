Colts' Michael Pittman: Leads pass catchers in win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Indianapolis visited Miami on Sunday for only the second trip to South Florida by the Colts in the last 12 seasons. The key matchup pitted former Colts QB and now Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett against the Indianapolis defense. Brissett was able to give the Dolphins an early lead, but the Colts answered and ended up getting their first win of the season 27-17. Don Shula, who coached both the Colts and Dolphins in a 33-year career that saw him win more games than anyone else in NFL history, was honored by Miami this weekend. Shula died in May 2020, and the pandemic kept the Dolphins from any public celebrations of his life until now.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO