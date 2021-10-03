Colts' Michael Pittman: Leads pass catchers in win
Pittman brought in six of eight targets for 59 yards in the Colts' 27-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. It was another busy afternoon for Pittman, who led the Colts in receptions, receiving yardage and targets one week after logging 12 looks against the Titans. The big-bodied wideout continued to serve as a fixture in the short and intermediate passing windows for quarterback Carson Wentz, a role that does cap his fantasy upside many weeks but helps lock in plenty of high-percentage targets. Pittman now has at least six receptions in three straight contests, and he'll look to record his first touchdown of the season in a Week 5 matchup on the road versus the Ravens on Monday night, Oct. 11.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0