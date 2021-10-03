Boy runs mile to honor fallen Memphis Police officer

Southaven, Miss. — A young boy took to the pavement at Lewisburg High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Sunday to honor Memphis Police officer Darrell Adams.

Zechariah Cartledge, through his non-profit Running 4 Heroes, runs one mile to pay his respects to first responders who die in the line of duty.

Cartledge was already in Grenada, Mississippi, running for first responders, when he heard the news about Adams’s death.

Before flying home to Central Florida, Cartledge decided to run an extra mile for Adams.

Adams, 34, died Sunday near I-40 and North Watkins St. in Memphis when the officer was working the scene of a crash, according to the Memphis Police Department.

While on that scene, Adams was hit by an 18-wheeler, killing him at the site of the crash, police said.

A statement on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page reads:

“Our prayer is that the run honored him well and that we never forget his over 5-years of service to his community.”

So far, Cartledge has run 245 miles for fallen first responders in 2021, part of the 1,022 total miles he has ran in their honor.

To donate to Running 4 Heroes, click here.

To learn more about the organization, click here.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.