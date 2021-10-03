CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy runs mile to honor fallen Memphis Police officer

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1442rL_0cG2pubx00

Southaven, Miss. — A young boy took to the pavement at Lewisburg High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Sunday to honor Memphis Police officer Darrell Adams.

Zechariah Cartledge, through his non-profit Running 4 Heroes, runs one mile to pay his respects to first responders who die in the line of duty.

Cartledge was already in Grenada, Mississippi, running for first responders, when he heard the news about Adams’s death.

Before flying home to Central Florida, Cartledge decided to run an extra mile for Adams.

Adams, 34, died Sunday near I-40 and North Watkins St. in Memphis when the officer was working the scene of a crash, according to the Memphis Police Department.

While on that scene, Adams was hit by an 18-wheeler, killing him at the site of the crash, police said.

A statement on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page reads:

“Our prayer is that the run honored him well and that we never forget his over 5-years of service to his community.”

So far, Cartledge has run 245 miles for fallen first responders in 2021, part of the 1,022 total miles he has ran in their honor.

Frankie Walton
5d ago

Amen, young man all lives matter.. We are all one race.. Human Race. Blessings to you and your family wishing you God's very best. Blessings and Condolences to the Family of the officer.

